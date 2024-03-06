Injured deer rescued from Sitakunda shifted to Bangabandhu Safari Park

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 March, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 05:18 pm

Related News

Injured deer rescued from Sitakunda shifted to Bangabandhu Safari Park

TBS Report
06 March, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 05:18 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

An injured deer rescued from Chattogram's Sitakunda coastal forest was shifted to Bangabandhu Safari Park in Cox's Bazar's Dulahazara on Tuesday (6 March) night. 

Mazharul Islam, in-charge of the Safari park, said the deer was brought to the park around 10pm. 

"The left hind leg of the deer is broken and it would require an operation," he said. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We are observing its condition. Once the condition is stable we will operate on its leg." 

Rescued injured deer in Sitakunda left untreated

Earlier, on Monday afternoon, the Coastal Forest Department rescued two deer trapped by poachers at Bagachatar area under Sayedpur union of Sitakunda. One deer succumbed to injuries soon after rescue while the other was rushed to Sitakunda Livestock Clinic. 

Dr Tahmina Arju, Sitakunda upazila Livestock Officer, referred the injured deer to the veterinary clinic of Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Science University after providing first aid. However, instead of transporting the injured deer to the veterinary clinic, it was left in a room at the Coastal Forest Department for more than 24 hours.

Top News

deer / Sitakunda / Bangabandhu Safari Park

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: T-Mark Bangladesh

Jute fashion’s unlikely saviour: Gen Z

7h | Mode
With impressive fire safety arrangements, the Sony Square building seems to be safer than other buildings with multiple restaurants in Mirpur, and also than many others in the whole city. PHOTO: MEHEDI HASAN

Fire safety in Mirpur eatery hubs: Better, with room for improvement

6h | Panorama
As the second largest jute producer, Bangladesh vows to resurrect the glory days of the golden fiber. Photo: TBS

Processed cellulose from jute: Will Bangladesh recognise the gem hidden in the golden fibre?

11h | Panorama
The size of the bedside lamp should be proportional to the dimensions of the surface or table on which it will be used. Photo: Collected

Bedside lightning: The twilight by our beds

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

China increased defense spending budget

China increased defense spending budget

14m | Videos
The European Commission fined Apple 200 million dollars

The European Commission fined Apple 200 million dollars

3h | Videos
How to resolve commercial disputes out of court

How to resolve commercial disputes out of court

1h | Videos
The US Supreme Court ruled in favor of Trump

The US Supreme Court ruled in favor of Trump

5h | Videos