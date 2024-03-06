Injured deer rescued from Sitakunda shifted to Bangabandhu Safari Park

An injured deer rescued from Chattogram's Sitakunda coastal forest was shifted to Bangabandhu Safari Park in Cox's Bazar's Dulahazara on Tuesday (6 March) night.

Mazharul Islam, in-charge of the Safari park, said the deer was brought to the park around 10pm.

"The left hind leg of the deer is broken and it would require an operation," he said.

"We are observing its condition. Once the condition is stable we will operate on its leg."

Earlier, on Monday afternoon, the Coastal Forest Department rescued two deer trapped by poachers at Bagachatar area under Sayedpur union of Sitakunda. One deer succumbed to injuries soon after rescue while the other was rushed to Sitakunda Livestock Clinic.

Dr Tahmina Arju, Sitakunda upazila Livestock Officer, referred the injured deer to the veterinary clinic of Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Science University after providing first aid. However, instead of transporting the injured deer to the veterinary clinic, it was left in a room at the Coastal Forest Department for more than 24 hours.