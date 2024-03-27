Dilapidated classrooms drive students from Sitakunda schools

Students at Banshbaria Rahmater Para Government Primary School in Chattogram’s Sitakunda upazila attend school in a tin shed classroom. Put up as a temporary solution by the contractor, ongoing delays in new school construction have forced children to endure the use of these substandard facility. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Highlights:

2021 project: New buildings for 6 schools in Sitakunda

Funding: Tk30 crore allocated (Tk5 crore per school)

Contractor: Wahid Construction

Temporary fix: Tin-shed constructions

Stagnant progress: Less than 25% completed in 3 years

Mass withdrawal: Parents remove children due to unsafe classrooms

Enrollment plummets: 65% of students decrease in 3 years

The tin-shed structure has no doors, and the roof is on the verge of collapse. Only the chairs, tables, and benches mark it as a schoolhouse. Stray dogs roam freely around, and classrooms are plagued by mosquitos.

This decrepit environment at Banshbaria Rahmater Para Government Primary School in Chattogram's Sitakunda stands in stark contrast to the school's condition three years ago.

Back then, with a suitable learning environment and a location near a paved road, the school had an enrollment of 354 students.

The demolition of the building was undertaken as part of the Ashrayan Project to facilitate its reconstruction as a combination of school and cyclone shelter.

In 2021, six schools in Sitakunda were identified for such dual-purpose reconstruction under the World Bank-funded housing initiative.

The contractor, Wahid Construction, erected temporary tin-shed structures as a replacement for the buildings.

However, the new buildings remain unfinished, forcing classes to be held in the temporary structures.

This unsuitable learning environment has led to a significant decline in enrollment. Currently, the school has only 142 students, a decrease of approximately 60% compared to three years ago.

"The temporary structure is very fragile with the rickety tin roof," explained Abdul Alim, the school's acting principal. "No parent wants to put their child in such a risky environment."

This year's kindergarten class saw only 15 enrollments, and even they are leaving to attend schools in other locations.

Gopal Chandra Das, a resident of the area, withdrew his daughter, Radha Das, a second-grade student, due to the unhygienic and unsafe conditions.

"The school is surrounded by jungle and there is a mosquito infestation. Once a dog tried to bite her in the classroom. After that, my daughter was afraid to go to that school. So I enrolled her in a school about two kilometres away."

Similarly, Nazma Begum, the mother of fourth-grader Rabiul Alam, expressed her concerns, and said, "There is no environment for children to study there. I cannot knowingly ruin my son's life."

The plight of Banshbaria Rahmater Para Government Primary School is not an isolated incident. According to local reports, all six schools under the Ashrayan Project face similar issues.

SM Pilot Primary School, for instance, witnessed a drop from 1,076 students four years ago to a mere 125 at present.

Total enrollment across all six schools has plummeted from 2,770 to 956, representing a staggering 65% decline in four years.

Purba Lalanagar Primary School lost 225 students, Madhyaerdhari Primary School lost 190, Paschim Baharpur Primary School lost 36, and Keshabpur Primary School lost 200 students.

The project's initial timeline promised completion within 24 months. Ayub Ali, the engineer in charge of Wahid Construction, now anticipates finishing only five schools by December – a two-year delay.

A visit to the sites, however, revealed a stark reality.

Progress remains stalled, with less than 25% completion on average across the five projects. In Paschim Baharpur, Madhyerdhari, and Purba Lalanagar schools, a minimal workforce of 4-5 labourers creates a facade of ongoing activity. Construction at Banshbaria Rahmater Para has been halted entirely.

Mohammad Nuruzzofa, the primary education officer, expressed frustration with the contractor's repeated assurances of completion. "Their promised 'year' never comes", he remarked, highlighting the ongoing neglect that jeopardises the education of thousands of students.

Authorities vow completion, contractor cites price hikes

Mohammad Hasan Ali, executive engineer of Chattogram Local Government Engineering Department, addressed the delays in the construction of six schools under the Ashrayan Project.

He confirmed a budget allocation of Tk5 crore per school for four-storey buildings.

"There is also no shortage of funds for the project. The work was stopped due to the mismanagement of the contractor. We have held several meetings with them," he said.

He assured completion within the next year and directed repairs to temporary classrooms before the monsoon season. Bills, he emphasised, are tied to completed work, and action will be taken against the contractor over further delays.

Meanwhile, Sitakunda Upazila Nirbahi Officer KM Rafiqul Islam confirmed inspecting the schools and notifying the relevant ministry about the delays.

Wahid Construction blamed the delay on a post-pandemic surge in construction material prices.

General Manager Miraz Hossain noted a price increase for steel rods, from Tk56,000 per tonne in the tender to Tk90,000-100,000 currently.

"There was no way but to stop the work. After joining as general manager last year, I renegotiated the prices of some materials and restarted the work. I hope to complete the work of the six schools in Sitakunda this year," he said.