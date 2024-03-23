Charity organisation sells chicken at Tk100 per kg in Ctg's Sitakunda

In a bid to alleviate the financial burden on the common people and provide them with access to affordable protein sources, a kg of chicken is now available at Tk100 in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram.

Charity organisation B&F Care, the brainchild of prominent businessman and social worker Mohiuddin Bahdda Chowdhury took the initiative.

The initiative was inaugurated by Sitakunda Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) KM Rafiqul Islam on Saturday (23 March). Country Director of B&F Corporate, Saheed Iqbal Rifat, was also present at the inauguration ceremony.

The programme, aimed at offering subsidised chicken prices to all segments of the public, seeks to address the nutritional needs of the community while ensuring affordability. B&F Care is renowned for its annual service activities catering to the poor and underprivileged in the upazila.

Last Ramadan, the organisation provided substantial support, including selling three kg of chicken and distributing 6,000 eggs to 500 families at half the market price. Additionally, 1,000 families received 10 tonnes of rice at subsidised rates.

Md Ashraful Alam Bhuiyan, the spokesperson for B&F Corporate, and chairman and chief coordinator of B&F Care, highlighted the organisation's commitment to humanitarian service. He emphasised that the charity's activities are driven by the ethos of shared responsibility and compassion towards the less fortunate.

"Our aim is to extend a helping hand to those in need and provide them with nutritious food options," Bhuiyan said. "Through the generosity of our company chairman we continue to undertake these humanitarian endeavours."

The ongoing programme, offering chicken at half the market price, is expected to benefit 1,000 families in Sitakunda, he added.