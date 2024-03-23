Charity organisation sells chicken at Tk100 per kg in Ctg's Sitakunda

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 March, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2024, 09:17 pm

Related News

Charity organisation sells chicken at Tk100 per kg in Ctg's Sitakunda

TBS Report
23 March, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2024, 09:17 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

In a bid to alleviate the financial burden on the common people and provide them with access to affordable protein sources, a kg of chicken is now available at Tk100 in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram. 

Charity organisation B&F Care, the brainchild of prominent businessman and social worker Mohiuddin Bahdda Chowdhury took the initiative.

The initiative was inaugurated by Sitakunda Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) KM Rafiqul Islam on Saturday (23 March). Country Director of B&F Corporate, Saheed Iqbal Rifat, was also present at the inauguration ceremony.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The programme, aimed at offering subsidised chicken prices to all segments of the public, seeks to address the nutritional needs of the community while ensuring affordability. B&F Care is renowned for its annual service activities catering to the poor and underprivileged in the upazila. 

Last Ramadan, the organisation provided substantial support, including selling three kg of chicken and distributing 6,000 eggs to 500 families at half the market price. Additionally, 1,000 families received 10 tonnes of rice at subsidised rates.

Md Ashraful Alam Bhuiyan, the spokesperson for B&F Corporate, and chairman and chief coordinator of B&F Care, highlighted the organisation's commitment to humanitarian service. He emphasised that the charity's activities are driven by the ethos of shared responsibility and compassion towards the less fortunate.

"Our aim is to extend a helping hand to those in need and provide them with nutritious food options," Bhuiyan said. "Through the generosity of our company chairman we continue to undertake these humanitarian endeavours."

The ongoing programme, offering chicken at half the market price, is expected to benefit 1,000 families in Sitakunda, he added.

Top News

Charity Organisation / Chicken / Chattogram / Sitakunda

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The ebb and flow of Somali pirates

8h | Panorama
Painting titled ‘Capture of the Pirate, Blackbeard, 1718’ by Jean Leon Jerome Ferris (1920). PHOTO: COLLECTED

From Blackbeard to Juqraafi: The history and art of maritime piracy

8h | Panorama
Residents of Dhaka are exposed to air pollution equivalent to smoking up to three cigarettes each day. Photos: Rajib Dhar

Unfit buses, brick kilns and construction work: The usual suspects behind Dhaka's deplorable air quality

12h | Panorama
Pollution directly inked to the continuous streams of wastewater into the river, either the form of sewage or industrial effluents, has been a persistent mater of concern for the Buriganga. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

With tanneries gone, what still ails the Buriganga

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Marufa prepares herself for the all-important 2nd ODI against the mighty Aussies

Marufa prepares herself for the all-important 2nd ODI against the mighty Aussies

2h | Videos
Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest unite India’s opposition?

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest unite India’s opposition?

1h | Videos
Bangladesh eyes cost-effective power from Nepal's planned mega-dam

Bangladesh eyes cost-effective power from Nepal's planned mega-dam

4h | Videos
Basics of momentum investing

Basics of momentum investing

5h | Videos