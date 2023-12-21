Tk12,800 minimum wage set for EPZ workers 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 December, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2023, 05:49 pm

Related News

Tk12,800 minimum wage set for EPZ workers 

The current minimum gross wage, except food and transport allowance, of an EPZ worker is Tk8,200 which was fixed in 2018

TBS Report
21 December, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2023, 05:49 pm
Bepza. Photo: Collected
Bepza. Photo: Collected

A minimum monthly wage of Tk12,800 has been finalised for the workers of the EPZs run under the Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA). 

The wage board finalised the wage in a meeting today.

The workers of Export Processing Zones (EPZ) will get minimum wage of Tk12,800, including basic salary of Tk6,950 – 50% of the basic Tk3,475 – as house rent and Tk2,375 as medical allowance. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Besides, the workers will get food or food allowance, and transport or transport allowance in addition to the gross wage and this benefit would be maintained in the current wage structure as it was earlier.

Under the Section-65 of the 'Bangladesh EPZ Labor Act 2019', the government constituted a wage board on 9 November consisting of 11 members from the Prime Minister's Office, the Ministry of Labour, the Ministry of Finance, and representatives of owners and workers of the EPZ enterprises, headed by the executive chairman of the BEPZA. 

In the first meeting of the wage board, seven more members were co-opted, including three owners' representatives and three workers' representatives.

The wage board met in a total of four meetings and unanimously recommended a minimum wage of Tk12,800. 

Recommended draft wage published in gazette notification on 7 December. 

The recommended wage was finalised today considering the opinion received from various parties within 14 days of publishing the notification. 

It will be placed to the prime minister for approval.  

The final wage will be effective from 1 December and around 5 lakh workers of the EPZs will get wage in the new structure from January 2024.  

The current minimum gross wage, except food and transport allowance, of an EPZ worker is Tk8,200 which was fixed in 2018. In the new structure, the minimum wage of EPZ workers has been increased by 56.25%.

Mentionable that, currently 450 industries are in operation in 8 EPZs located at different parts of the countr,y including BEPZA Economic Zone at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar, Mirsharai, Chattogram. 

Till November , investors from 37 countries have invested $6.6 billion. The goods worth $107 billion so far exported from the EPZs.

Top News / Industry

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) / BEPZA / EPZ / minimum wage board

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Great Beauty: An existential quest for meaning

The Great Beauty: An existential quest for meaning

2h | Features
Top five countries in South East Asia you can visit

Top five countries in South East Asia you can visit

6h | Explorer
TBS Illustration

IMF Targets: To avoid debt distress, our financing must come from long-term and least-cost sources

11h | Panorama
Resin rings are Cedars Hazel.Co&#039;s best-selling item, and they have sold more than 500 units 50 far, F010. PHOTO: COURTESY

How to set your business apart when selling the same product

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hanuman’s luxurious lunch at the restaurant

Hanuman’s luxurious lunch at the restaurant

52m | TBS Stories
Left a lucrative job in Dubai, now a successful entrepreneur

Left a lucrative job in Dubai, now a successful entrepreneur

37m | TBS Programs
Call money rate hits 11-year high at 9.13%

Call money rate hits 11-year high at 9.13%

1h | TBS Stories
Asia feels the sting of India's onion export ban

Asia feels the sting of India's onion export ban

2h | TBS World