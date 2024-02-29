IndustriALL Bangladesh slams revised minimum wage for textile workers

IndustriALL Bangladesh Council, one of the largest platforms of labour organisations with a strong presence in the apparel and textile sectors, has criticised the updated minimum wage for textile workers. They argue that the proposed wage increase is inadequate to support the daily needs of workers and their families.

The government is set to finalise the minimum monthly wage for textile workers at Tk10,000, three months after raising the minimum wage for garment workers to Tk12,500, according to Raisa Afroz, secretary of the Minimum Wage Board.

In a statement issued yesterday, Kutubuddin Ahmed, general secretary of IndustriALL and president of the Bangladesh Garments, Textile and Leather Workers' Federation, said, "The situation of textile workers in Bangladesh is pitiable. We strongly denounce the proposed wage hike as it is not sufficient to meet the daily needs of workers and their families."

"It is terrible that the wage board has overlooked workers' demand for living wages, both in RMG and textile sectors," he added.

The current minimum wage for textile workers is Tk5,710, which was fixed in 2018. After the revision of minimum wage RMG workers last year, workers in textile mills also raised their voices for a wage increment.

IndustriALL Bangladesh in the statement said the cost of living in Bangladesh saw an unprecedented rise last year and in the absence of a wage hike in over five years, textile workers and their families are having a difficult time meeting their daily needs.

The wage hike is too little when viewed in the context of the inflation rate in the country. The inflation rate rose to 9.86% in January 2024 from 9.41% in December 2023. Prices have risen for clothing, housing, transportation as well as healthcare, said the organisation.

The committee set up by the Labour Ministry to fix the wage for the textile sector did not have proper representation, it mentioned in the statement.

Atle Høie, general secretary of IndustriALL Global Union, said, "Bangladesh's wage board needs to take into consideration the rising cost of living while fixing minimum wage. It is unjust that workers are forced to work for poverty wages. IndustriALL calls on the government of Bangladesh to engage with our affiliates and other trade unions, and seriously consider their demands."