BSK Bangladesh to invest $6.14 million in Cumilla EPZ 

Economy

TBS Report
17 April, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2024, 05:18 pm

Related News

BSK Bangladesh to invest $6.14 million in Cumilla EPZ 

They will invest $6.14 million to produce 3 million pcs of handbags, backpacks, travel bags, wallets and trolley bags, reads a press statement issued today (17 April).

TBS Report
17 April, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2024, 05:18 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BSK Bangladesh Ltd, a Netherlands-Bangladesh joint venture company is going to set up a bag manufacturing industry in Cumilla EPZ.

They will invest $6.14 million to produce 3 million pcs of handbags, backpacks, travel bags, wallets and trolley bags, reads a press statement issued today (17 April).

The company will create job opportunities for 1032 Bangladeshi Nationals.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In the presence of Bepza Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, an agreement to this effect was signed between Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza) and BSK Bangladesh Ltd. at Bepza Complex, Dhaka.

Member (Investment Promotion) of Bepza Ali Reza Mazid and Chairman of BSK Bangladesh Ltd Jeroen Herms signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. 

Welcoming BSK Bangladesh, Bepza Executive Chairman Major Gen Ziaur thanked them for choosing Cumilla EPZ as their investment destination.

He said Bepza is the pioneer Investment Promotion Agency of Bangladesh and has been successfully operating 8 EPZ with only 934 hectares of land. From the tiny piece of land, the authority contributes around 20% of the country's total export, he added.

He urged the investors to start the construction of the factory as soon as possible. He also requested the investor to invite their Dutch friends to invest more in Bangladesh.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

BEPZA / Bangladesh / invest / Cumilla EPZ

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Stranded in though sits an elderly woman in Geneva Camp. Photo: Anwar Ehtesham

Echoes of exile: Stories from Geneva Camp's heart

2h | In Focus
Attendees walk past signage for the IMF and World Bank spring meetings outside the IMF HQ in Washington, DC on 15 April. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

The Bretton Woods institutions we need

6h | Panorama
Eco Network collaborated with ethnic minority community of Bandarban and installed solar power plants to promote renewable energy. PHOTO: COURTESY

Meet the trailblazing Bangladeshi ‘Diana Legacy Award’ winners

7h | Pursuit
A customer looks at liquor bottles for purchase at a store in Gurugram, India on 11 December 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Young adults are drinking less in global north, but more in global south

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What the City Bank MD says about the merger

What the City Bank MD says about the merger

5m | Videos
Israel spent about 39 times more money than Iran to repel attacks

Israel spent about 39 times more money than Iran to repel attacks

35m | Videos
Dubai submerged in floods as UAE gets over a year’s worth of rain in hours

Dubai submerged in floods as UAE gets over a year’s worth of rain in hours

2h | Videos
Oil prices could see ‘super spike well above $100’

Oil prices could see ‘super spike well above $100’

5h | Videos