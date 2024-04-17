BSK Bangladesh to invest $6.14 million in Cumilla EPZ 

BSK Bangladesh Ltd, a Netherlands-Bangladesh joint venture company is going to set up a bag manufacturing industry in Cumilla EPZ.

They will invest $6.14 million to produce 3 million pcs of handbags, backpacks, travel bags, wallets and trolley bags, reads a press statement issued today (17 April).

The company will create job opportunities for 1032 Bangladeshi Nationals.

In the presence of Bepza Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, an agreement to this effect was signed between Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza) and BSK Bangladesh Ltd. at Bepza Complex, Dhaka.

Member (Investment Promotion) of Bepza Ali Reza Mazid and Chairman of BSK Bangladesh Ltd Jeroen Herms signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Welcoming BSK Bangladesh, Bepza Executive Chairman Major Gen Ziaur thanked them for choosing Cumilla EPZ as their investment destination.

He said Bepza is the pioneer Investment Promotion Agency of Bangladesh and has been successfully operating 8 EPZ with only 934 hectares of land. From the tiny piece of land, the authority contributes around 20% of the country's total export, he added.

He urged the investors to start the construction of the factory as soon as possible. He also requested the investor to invite their Dutch friends to invest more in Bangladesh.