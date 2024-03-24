BEPZA takes over acquired land for Jashore EPZ 

Economy

TBS Report
24 March, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2024, 07:12 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BEPZA has taken over the land acquired by the district administration for setting up the Jashore Export Processing Zone (JEPZ). 

Muhammad Abraul Hasan Mojumder, deputy commissioner of Jashore, formally handed over the possession of about 503 acres of land to BEPZA on 23 March.

In presence of Mohammad Faruque Alam, member (Engineering) of BEPZA, Project Director of Jashore EPZ Md Yousuf Pasha took over the possession of the acquired land on behalf of BEPZA. 

Mentionable, BEPZA handed over a cheque of Tk266 crore to the district administration to pay compensation in favour of the land owners on 19 November 2023.

A policy decision was taken in the 34th Governors' Board Meeting of BEPZA, led by the Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on 12 November 2019, to establish an EPZ in Jashore aiming for socio-economic development in the south-western region of the country. 

To implement this decision, 503 acres of land in Prembagh Union of Abhaynagar Upazila of Jashore was acquired by the district administration which was handed over through this ceremony. 

Officers of the Jashore EPZ project and district administration along with local representatives were present during this time.

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), on 9 November 2023, approved the project worth Tk1,678.29 crore for setting up the Jashore EPZ. 

According to the project proposal, 400 industrial plots will be prepared for investors aiming to attract $2 billion in investment. 

The fully operational EPZ is expected to create 1.5 lakh direct and 3 lakh indirect employment opportunities, contributing $2.4 billion annually to the country's total export.

