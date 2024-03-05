City Group's Purbagaon Economic Zone (EZ) gets licence; Tk10,000cr investment planned

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Purbagaon Economic Zone (EZ), a sister concern of the City Group, has been granted a license from the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA). 

The City Group, which is developing the project in Narayangaj, has earmarked an initial Tk10,000 crore. 

The license was granted in a ceremony held at the BEZA conference room today (5 March).

BEZA Executive Chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun presided over the event.

At the event, Md Hasan, managing director of City Group, said, "Tk10,000 crore will be initially invested in the establishment of the Purbagaon Economic Zone through which around 11,000 people will be employed."

He also mentioned that the industrial construction work will start immediately.

"There are plans to invest in steel mills, chemicals and ceramics sectors. Keeping this goal in mind, sustainable and environment-friendly industrial factories will be built," he said.

Purbagaon Economic Zone will be built on about 93 acres of land in Kayetpara Union of Rupganj Upazila of Narayanganj District.

It is located 25 kilometres from Dhaka and 180 kilometres from Chattogram seaport via road. 

There are future plans to expand the EZ to cover 150 acres.
 

