Fire engulfs shoe factory in Old Dhaka on 11 March 2024. Photo: TBS

A fire broke out in a shoe factory in Old Dhaka's Swarighat area today (11 March) afternoon and was doused after half an hour.

The fire started in the factory adjacent to Kamalganj Beribadh around 1:07pm, said Talha Bin Jasim, station officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defense's media cell.

On information, nine firefighting units rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control at 1:40pm.