Fire at MV Bangali launch in Sadarghat doused

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 April, 2024, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2024, 03:49 pm

Fire at MV Bangali launch in Sadarghat doused

The blaze originated at the Barishal-bound MV Bangalee around 12.45pm during repair work of its drake, said Abul Malek, station officer (So) of Sadarghat River Fire unit.

Representational Image
A fire that broke out at a launch in Sadarghat area of Dhaka earlier today (23 April) has been doused.

The blaze originated at the Barishal-bound MV Bangali around 12.45pm during repair work of its drake, said Abul Malek, station officer (So) of Sadarghat River Fire unit.

"No passengers were on board at the time," he added.

Five fire service units brought the blaze under control around 1:45pm, said Malek, adding that the cause of the fire could not be known immediately.

