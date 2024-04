The bus caught on fire near the Army Stadium in the capital today (27 April). Photo: Collected

A bus was completely razed by fire near the Army Stadium in the capital today (27 April).

Speaking to The Business Standard, Mustafizur Rahaman, assistant commissioner of Gulshan zone traffic police, said the fire broke out after a motorcycle crashed with the bus around 4:10pm.

"The fire service unit brought the blaze under control within 20 minutes", he added.

No injuries had been reported over the matter.