Safe roads movement: Students to display cartoons near Rampura bridge on Saturday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 December, 2021, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2021, 01:46 pm

Related News

Safe roads movement: Students to display cartoons near Rampura bridge on Saturday

Considering the ongoing Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations, the protesters have decided not to block roads so that examinees can reach their exam centres on time

TBS Report
03 December, 2021, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2021, 01:46 pm
Photo: Jahidul Islam
Photo: Jahidul Islam

As part of the ongoing movement by students demanding safe roads, protesters have announced that they will stage a demonstration against the disorganisation and corruption in the traffic system by displaying cartoons on the sidewalks near the Rampura Bridge area on Saturday (4 December).

Photo: Jahidul Islam
Photo: Jahidul Islam

Considering the ongoing Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations, the protesters have decided not to block roads so that examinees can reach their exam centres on time, said Shohagi Samia, a coordinator of the movement.

On Friday, when students wanted to start their protest at around 10am, the police asked them to change their location and stand on one side of the road.

Photo: Jahidul Islam
Photo: Jahidul Islam

Later, the protesting students gathered in front of the office of the assistant commissioner of police of Rampura traffic zone.

Top News

protest / Road accidents / road blockade / Safe road / Student Movement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If South Africa had vaccinated a sizable portion of its population on time, this variant might not have become a source of concern for many. Photo: Reuters.

Omicron is a result of inequity in vaccine distribution

55m | Analysis
Le Delicia’s menu offers cakes, savory, desserts, cookies, breads, etc.

Fashion house Le Reve launches bakery brand 'Le Delicia'

1h | Food
On 14 November this year, only three people were at the prayer hall of Brahmo Samaj mandir, where at least 90 devotees can congregate at a time. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A Patuatuli temple: One of the last bastions of Bangladesh's Brahmo Samaj

3h | Panorama
US President Joe Biden speaks at an event at Carpenters Pittsburgh Training Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on 31 March, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Biden’s democracy summit is a South Asian diplomatic flub

4h | Bloomberg Special

More Videos from TBS

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

1d | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

1d | Videos
Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

6
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub