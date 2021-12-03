Safe roads movement: Students to display cartoons near Rampura bridge on Saturday

As part of the ongoing movement by students demanding safe roads, protesters have announced that they will stage a demonstration against the disorganisation and corruption in the traffic system by displaying cartoons on the sidewalks near the Rampura Bridge area on Saturday (4 December).

Photo: Jahidul Islam

Considering the ongoing Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations, the protesters have decided not to block roads so that examinees can reach their exam centres on time, said Shohagi Samia, a coordinator of the movement.

On Friday, when students wanted to start their protest at around 10am, the police asked them to change their location and stand on one side of the road.

Photo: Jahidul Islam

Later, the protesting students gathered in front of the office of the assistant commissioner of police of Rampura traffic zone.