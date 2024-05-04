Workers take to streets as RMG factory in Banani shuts down without 'prior notice'

TBS Report
04 May, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2024, 04:48 pm

More than 300 workers of the Apparels Industries Limited blocked the road in front of the Sainik Club around 8:30am for over two hours, halting vehicular movement in the area. Photo: Collected
Hundreds of garment workers protested the closure of a ready-made garment factory at the capital's Banani area today (4 May) alleging that they received no prior notice to this end. 

More than 300 workers of the Apparels Industries Limited blocked the road in front of the Sainik Club around 8:30am for over an hour, halting vehicular movement in the area.

This resulted in a long tailback along the Banani-Airport Road and nearby areas, following the demonstration.

Ariful Islam, assistant commissioner of Mohakhali traffic zone, said, "The garment workers alleged that the authorities hung the closure notice on the main gate of the factory without paying the April salary to the workers and staff.

The agitated workers later freed the road after the police arrived on the scene and requested them to clear the area.

The police official added, "The workers freed the roads after about an hour, considering public sufferings [due to the traffic]."

 

