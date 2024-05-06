Palli Bidyut Samity staffers continue strike against discrimination, irregularity for second day

Palli Bidyut Samity staff members are continuing their strike in protest of discrimination and irregularity for a second day today (6 May).

The protesting staffers called for the intervention of the prime minister.

Almost 40,000 staffers of 80 PBS offices called for an indefinite strike from 9am Sunday (5 May) to press home their 16-point demand which includes removing wage and benefit discrimination.

Among the staffers' key concerns are delays in payscale adjustments, non-payment of incentives, and the absence of fixed working hours for linemen. They highlight discrimination between permanent and contractual workers, with discrepancies in designation, salaries, and benefits. Additionally, they express frustration over the dismissals of those who voice grievances.

According to a press statement, despite efforts to address concerns through formal channels, such as collecting signatures and submitting memorandums to the Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB), which is the regulator of the Samity, the response has been unsatisfactory. Instead, there have been punitive actions against some employees, including suspensions and transfers.

Munshiganj Zone Engineer (AGM) Rajan Kumar Das told The Business Standard, "Despite 24 hours has passed since the strike started, no one from the authorities has contacted us. Our demands have not been met, so we are forced to continue the ongoing agitation. More strict programmes will be taken up if our demands are not fulfilled."

He had previously said, "BREB officials are threatening us for protesting against the long-standing discriminations against us. Yesterday [Saturday] BREB people came to my office and ransacked my room, took away my computer and various belongings."

According to the official, PBS is engaged in supplying electricity to about 4 crore customers (80%) of the country. The officers and employees of these associations controlled by BREB are constantly being subjected to various discriminations, he claimed.

Despite working in the same organisation there is a disparity in designation, salaries, benefits, promotion and weekly leave of permanent and contractual workers, he added.

Mohammad Alim, enforcement coordinator of Keraniganj zone told TBS, that the same service code should be applied in BREB and PBS by removing the existing disparities, and the 5% incentive be effective from July 2023.

Simultaneously effective from July 2015, all facilities provided by the government including 400 units of electricity bill allowance, 2 days weekly holiday, fixed working hours, overtime/disturbance allowance for additional work, medical allowance, and non-harassment in the name of audit should be implemented for Palli Bidyut Samity similar to BREB.

Our attempts to reach BREB Chairman Ajay Kumar Chakraborty for comment were unsuccessful.

However, the protesting staffers said that even as the strike ensues, one person is working in each substation to keep the emergency power supply normal. However, customer services and regular activities are halted.