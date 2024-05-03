More than 2,100 arrested during pro-Palestinian protests on US college campuses

Students continue to maintain a protest encampment in support of Palestinians at Columbia University, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in New York City, US, April 26, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

The number of people arrested in connection with US college campus protests of the Israel-Hamas war has now topped 2,100, according to a tally by The Associated Press.

Student protests have popped up at many college and university campuses over the last two weeks, sometimes leading to agreements between administrators and protestors but more frequently leading to arrests.

The Associated Press has tallied at least 46 times since 18 April where arrests were made at campus protests. The arrests have occurred at 36 schools, including more than 200 arrests at UCLA.

More than 200 students were arrested at the University of California, Los Angeles, as police cleared a fortified encampment, and more than 90 students were arrested at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire.

Dozens more were arrested at the University of New Hampshire and at the University of Buffalo. In Oregon, police moved into the school's library on Thursday, which has been occupied by demonstrators since Monday.

"We are not an authoritarian nation where we silence people or squash dissent," said Joe Biden. "But," he continued, "order must prevail."

"Violent protest is not protected – peaceful protest is," he said. Biden criticized what he called "violent" protests.

"Vandalism, trespassing, breaking windows, shutting down campuses, forcing the cancellation of classes and graduations – none of this is a peaceful protest," Biden said in a brief statement on Thursday morning.

"There's the right to protest, but not the right to cause chaos," the US president said. In response to a reporter's question, he said he did not think it was the right time to call the national guard.