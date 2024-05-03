More than 2,100 arrested during pro-Palestinian protests on US college campuses

USA

TBS Report
03 May, 2024, 09:20 am
Last modified: 03 May, 2024, 09:42 am

Related News

More than 2,100 arrested during pro-Palestinian protests on US college campuses

TBS Report
03 May, 2024, 09:20 am
Last modified: 03 May, 2024, 09:42 am
Students continue to maintain a protest encampment in support of Palestinians at Columbia University, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in New York City, US, April 26, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Students continue to maintain a protest encampment in support of Palestinians at Columbia University, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in New York City, US, April 26, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

The number of people arrested in connection with US college campus protests of the Israel-Hamas war has now topped 2,100, according to a tally by The Associated Press.

Student protests have popped up at many college and university campuses over the last two weeks, sometimes leading to agreements between administrators and protestors but more frequently leading to arrests.

The Associated Press has tallied at least 46 times since 18 April where arrests were made at campus protests. The arrests have occurred at 36 schools, including more than 200 arrests at UCLA.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

More than 200 students were arrested at the University of California, Los Angeles, as police cleared a fortified encampment, and more than 90 students were arrested at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire.

Dozens more were arrested at the University of New Hampshire and at the University of Buffalo. In Oregon, police moved into the school's library on Thursday, which has been occupied by demonstrators since Monday.

"We are not an authoritarian nation where we silence people or squash dissent," said Joe Biden. "But," he continued, "order must prevail."

"Violent protest is not protected – peaceful protest is," he said. Biden criticized what he called "violent" protests.

"Vandalism, trespassing, breaking windows, shutting down campuses, forcing the cancellation of classes and graduations – none of this is a peaceful protest," Biden said in a brief statement on Thursday morning.

"There's the right to protest, but not the right to cause chaos," the US president said. In response to a reporter's question, he said he did not think it was the right time to call the national guard.

Top News / World+Biz

protest / Palestine / USA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A farmer takes a break from harvesting to drink water amid the ongoing scorcher across the country. With temperatures soaring, many farmers are opting to work at night to avoid the intense sun. Those working during the day are staying hydrated with plenty of water, lemonade, and saline to endure the heat. The photo was taken recently from a paddy field in Bhaluka, Mymensingh. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Unbearable heat, venomous snakes: The long April for farmers

1h | Agriculture
Signs are displayed in front of Deering Meadow, where an encampment of students are protesting in support of Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Northwestern University campus in Evanston, Illinois, U.S., April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Nate Swanson

In the shadow of injustice, legacy of student protest is reborn 

14h | Features
Deforestation and land erosion have resulted in reduced flow of the Sangu River, which is making lives even harder for people living in the river basin. PHOTO: SYED ZAKIR HOSSAIN

Vanishing forests, receding waters and impending disaster in the Sangu river basin

2d | Panorama
Harvesting Boro paddy is getting difficult due to farm labour scarcity amid the heatwave, photograph taken at Khorushkul, Cox&#039;s Bazar, on Monday 29 April. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How extreme heat is disrupting our economy

3d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

These five countries have the capability to attack any country

These five countries have the capability to attack any country

12h | Videos
India's multinational company Godrej is getting divided

India's multinational company Godrej is getting divided

14h | Videos
What is the message of this week's stock market?

What is the message of this week's stock market?

14h | Videos
"The demand for Bengali songs outside the country has increased"

"The demand for Bengali songs outside the country has increased"

15h | Videos