Fakhrul gets bail in another case

TBS Report
17 January, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2024, 05:45 pm

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul has secured bail in another case filed over alleged attacks on law enforcers during the party's rally on 28 October.

The court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Tahmina Haque passed the order on Wednesday (17 January) afternoon following a hearing on the bail petitions, according to Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI) Alamgir Hossain, an officer of the general registration wing of Paltan police station.

With the latest bail, Fakhrul has secured bail in 10 out of 11 cases filed over political violence since 28 October.

He is yet to get bail in the case filed over attacks on the chief justice's residence, therefore will be in jail despite getting bail in other cases.

The party's Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud has also been granted bail in the same case.

Earlier on 14 December, Sub-Inspector Sumit Kumar Saha, the investigating officer, applied to the court to allow police to show the two opposition leaders arrested in the case and put them on a 10-day remand.

However, on 18 December, a Dhaka court denied the remand plea but permitted the police to show them arrested in the case and interrogate them at the jail gate.

On 10 January, Mirza Fakhrul secured bail in nine other cases filed with the Ramna and Paltan police stations over political violence in the capital.

