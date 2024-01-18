Khasru gets bail in 4 sabotage cases

TBS Report
18 January, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2024, 04:27 pm

The hearings were not held today in the other four cases due to insufficient documents, said Khasru's lawyer

File photo of BNP BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury
File photo of BNP BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury

BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has secured bail in four separate cases filed over alleged attacks on law enforcers during the party's rally on 28 October last year.

The court of Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain passed the order on Thursday (18 January) following a hearing on the bail petitions.

Confirming the matter, Amir Khasru's lawyer Syed Zainul Abedin Mejbah told The Business Standard that the BNP leader has been granted bail in four out of the eight cases filed against him in two different police stations. 

He said the hearings were not held today in the other four cases due to insufficient documents.

The lawyer hoped that once the necessary case files are submitted to the relevant court, the bail hearings would take place, and Khasru would secure bail in those cases as well.

Amir Khasru was produced in the court from Keraniganj jail around 1:30pm. At that time, he was kept in the custody of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court. He was taken to the courtroom from custody around 2:00pm.

A total of 10 cases were filed against Khasru on charges of sabotage activities during the BNP's 28 October rally in 2023. Among those, the BNP leader got bail in six cases. 

Earlier on 3 November, the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) detained Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury from his Gulshan residence.

According to court sources, BNP activists clashed with police during the party's grand rally in Nayapaltan on 28 October 2023. At one point during the clashes, constable Amirul Haque was killed.

