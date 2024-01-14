Trains coming under CCTV coverage to avoid sabotage incidents: Railway Police

The railway authorities have announced plans to install closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras on trains to prevent sabotage incidents.

"In the first phase, intercity trains and later on, the rest of the trains will be brought under surveillance," members of the railway police told the media on Sunday (14 January).

Dhaka Railway Police Superintendent Anwar Hossain said the work of installing CCTV cameras on two trains, Mohanganj Express and Haor Express from Dhaka, has been completed.

"The cameras will be installed in the rest of the trains gradually. Stations which do not already have CCTV cameras will also come under the programme. Dhaka railway stations will particularly come under CCTV surveillance," he added.

Chattogram Railway police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) SM Shahidul Islam said, "Since 10 January, CCTV cameras have been installed in trains. Cameras have already been installed on the Dhaka-bound Turna Nishita, Mahanagar Prabhati and Subarna Express trains from Chattogram. Twelve cameras are installed in each train. Gradually, the rest of the trains will also be brought under surveillance."

Chattogram Railway Superintendent of Police Mohammad Hasan Chowdhury said there are incidents of sabotage targeting government trains due to hartal-blockade. In addition to the damage, people's lives are also being affected.

"In the first phase, CCTV monitoring will be done from the Railway Police Headquarters," he added.

Initially, the cameras would be installed in intercity trains which are in high demand among passengers. The Dhaka-Chattogram route is getting priority in the initial stage, according to the Railway Police.