Registration now open for Joy Bangla Concert 2023

Bangladesh

UNB
02 March, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2023, 10:00 pm

Registration for Joy Bangla Concert has kicked off, with an overwhelming rush among young music lovers to avail the opportunity to enjoy one of the biggest live music events in the country.

This year, Joy Bangla Concert will be held on March 8 at Dhaka's Army Stadium, under the supervision of Centre for Research and Information (CRI). Young Bangla, one of the leading youth networks of Bangladesh, has been holding the rock concert since 2015 to instill the spirit of the Liberation War among youths.

Concert-goers are requested to log into ticket.youngbangla.org to avail their e-tickets. For registration, the participants will require their passport-sized photos and images of their ID cards. NIDs, ID cards of their educational institutions, passports, and driving licenses will be accepted.

Continuing the previous years' trend, the concert this year is set to feature iconic and emerging bands of the country such as Artcell, Avoid Rafa, Lalon, Chirkutt, Cryptic Fate, Karnival, Meghdol, Nemesis and Arekta Rock Band.

The youths who jumped, screamed, and danced to rock music and the wartime patriotic melodies are eagerly waiting for the concert that is returning after a gap of two years due to the pandemic.

"The last edition in 2020 is a memorable experience for me — that concert so vividly created a unique blend of history and music. The idea of rendering songs that were aired on the wartime radio station called Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra 50 years ago — inspiring the freedom fighters to free the country — is really awe-inspiring," said Rajin, a university student.

"What better way to pay tribute to the historic 7 March speech by the Father of the Nation!… Expecting a bigger and better return this time", added another university student Sujon.

With a call to roar like the nation did on 7 March, favorite bands presented several Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra songs before an audience of this generation at previous editions.

Starting in 2015, in successive years, the country's biggest concert for youths added some special features such as presentation of the coloured version of the speech in 2016.

The speech, transformed from black and white into colour, appeared onscreen before an audience of 30,000 youths at the concert.

Joy Bangla Concert

