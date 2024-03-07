Joy Bangla Concert 2024 kickstarts in Chattogram

In commemoration of the historic 7 March speech by the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the port city of Chattogram is currently hosting the Joy Bangla Concert.

The concert began at 3:00pm on Thursday at Chattogram's MA Aziz Stadium, showcasing a total of 9 bands including Artcell, Cryptic Fate, Avoid Rafa, Nemesis, Chirkutt, Meghdol, Lalon, Chattogram's own Tirondaz, Carnival.

Kicking off the event, local band Tirondaz took to the stage around 3:00pm, delivering a series of popular songs over the span of approximately 25 minutes, including a song from Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra.

Following their performance, the band Carnival is set to perform at 3:40 pm, with a 30-minute set before making way for the next act. Meghdol and Avoid Rafa are scheduled to grace the stage at around 4:30 pm and 5:20 pm, respectively, each offering 30 minutes of performance.

Later in the evening, at around 6:15 pm, Lalon will perform, followed by Cryptic Fate at 7:40 pm, Nemesis at 8:35 pm, Chirkutt at 9:35 pm, and finally, Artcell at 10:35 pm. Each band is slated to entertain the crowd for about 45 minutes.

Previously held at Dhaka's Army Stadium, this year marks the first instance of the Joy Bangla Concert being organised outside Dhaka, in Chattogram. The concert, orchestrated by the Center for Research and Information (CRI) through its youth platform Young Bangla, aims to connect the current generation with the historic significance of this day.

Anticipation had been building even before the registration opened, with slots filling up within half an hour, showcasing the young generation's enthusiasm for the concert. Fans expressed their eagerness to attend by sharing various promotional materials, band statements, and posters from Young Bangla and CRI's pages.

Organisers have ensured special entry arrangements for women to make the concert a safe and enjoyable experience for all. Complete preparations have been made for the audience to enjoy the concert securely and comfortably, including the setup of the stage the day before the concert. Artists rehearsed with their songs, complemented by dazzling light shows and the resonant sounds of guitars and drums, promising an unforgettable experience.

The Joy Bangla Concert celebrates Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's speech, recognized as one of the greatest speeches globally, and the unifying slogan "Joy Bangla" that galvanised the nation in 1971.

