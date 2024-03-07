Radwan Mujib joins youths at Joy Bangla Concert in Chattogram

The port city of Chattogram is currently buzzing with the spirit of youth as it hosts the Joy Bangla Concert, organized to commemorate the historic speech delivered by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on 7 March 1971. Photo: UNB

Bangabandhu's grandson and Trustee of the Center for Research and Information (CRI), Radwan Mujib Siddiq, has joined Joy Bangla Concert at the MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram.

The event, which started at 3:00pm on Thursday features performances from a total of nine bands, including Artcell, Cryptic Fate, Nemesis, Chirkutt, Meghdol, Lalon, Avoid Rafa, Chattogram's own Tirondaz and Carnival. This marks the first time the Joy Bangla Concert has been held outside of its traditional venue at Dhaka's Army Stadium, aiming to connect the current generation with the historic day that resonates deeply with Bangladesh's fight for independence.

Radwan Mujib Siddiq's initiatives, such as the graphic novel "Mujib," have played a significant role in introducing the life and legacy of Bangabandhu to children and youths. This innovative approach to storytelling has brought Bangabandhu's unfinished autobiography and the tumultuous events of his life to a new audience in a format that is a first of its kind in Bangladesh.

Radwan is also behind popular initiatives such as the "Joy Bangla Youth Award," which acknowledges and celebrates the contributions of young individuals towards nation-building. Moreover, his involvement in the production of the docudrama "Hasina: A Daughter's Tale" sheds light on the struggles faced by Bangabandhu's daughters following his assassination, further enriching the political narrative of Bangladesh's history.

A graduate in Government and History from the London School of Economics and Political Science, where he also completed his postgraduate studies in Comparative Politics, Radwan Mujib is deeply involved in empowering and inspiring the youth through various CRI initiatives, including Joy Bangla Concert, Policy Café, and Let's Talk.

As the chief editor of the policy-making magazine WhiteBoard published by CRI, Radwan continues to play a pivotal role in shaping policy discussions and engaging the youth in the development discourse of Bangladesh. His presence at the Joy Bangla Concert underscores the event's significance in fostering a sense of unity and pride among the country's youth, echoing the historic "Joy Bangla" slogan that united a nation in its fight for freedom.