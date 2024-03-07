Joy Bangla Concert 2024 ignites social media buzz with last night's jam sessions

Last night's jam sessions featuring headlining acts for today's Joy Bangla Concert have taken social media by storm, with posts and videos showcasing electrifying performances ahead of the much-anticipated event in Chattogram.

Tonmoy Ahmed, BUET alumni and Coordinator of the Awami League Web Team, captured the excitement, sharing glimpses of the rehearsals and stating, "The biggest concert for youths is going to take place in Chattogram for the first time. Youths will cherish this experience for a lifetime."

The Joy Bangla Concert, held annually to honor the historic March 7, 1971, speech by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, seeks to bridge the past with the present, connecting the current generation to a pivotal moment in the nation's history. This year's edition marks a significant milestone as it relocates from its traditional venue at Dhaka's Army Stadium to the port city of Chattogram.

The anticipation among the youth has been palpable, with concert registrations closing just half an hour after opening, demonstrating the profound connection and eagerness of the younger generation to be part of this cultural celebration.

Promotional efforts by Young Bangla and CRI have amped up the excitement, with a deluge of promotional materials, including band statements, videos, and posters, spreading like wildfire across social media platforms.

With a keen focus on inclusivity and safety, special entry arrangements for women have been implemented at the MA Aziz Stadium, ensuring a secure and enjoyable atmosphere for all concertgoers. The meticulous preparations promise musical brilliance, immersive lights, and high energy, setting the stage for an evening to remember.

This year's lineup boasts some of the country's most celebrated bands, including Artcell, Cryptic Fate, Avoid Rafa, Nemesis, Chirkutt, Meghdol, Lalon, Chattogram's own Tirondaz, and Carnival, all set to captivate the audience with their performances.

Since its inception in 2015 by CRI's Young Bangla platform, the Joy Bangla Concert has emerged as a landmark event for Bangladeshi youth. After a brief pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the concert returned with renewed enthusiasm, celebrating the enduring legacy of Bangabandhu's March 7 speech—a UNESCO-recognized masterpiece—and the "Joy Bangla" slogan that rallied the nation in 1971.