Joy Bangla Concert 2024 ignites social media buzz with last night's jam sessions

Splash

UNB
07 March, 2024, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2024, 01:28 pm

Related News

Joy Bangla Concert 2024 ignites social media buzz with last night's jam sessions

The Joy Bangla Concert, held annually to honor the historic March 7, 1971, speech by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, seeks to bridge the past with the present, connecting the current generation to a pivotal moment in the nation's history.

UNB
07 March, 2024, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2024, 01:28 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Last night's jam sessions featuring headlining acts for today's Joy Bangla Concert have taken social media by storm, with posts and videos showcasing electrifying performances ahead of the much-anticipated event in Chattogram.

Tonmoy Ahmed, BUET alumni and Coordinator of the Awami League Web Team, captured the excitement, sharing glimpses of the rehearsals and stating, "The biggest concert for youths is going to take place in Chattogram for the first time. Youths will cherish this experience for a lifetime."

The Joy Bangla Concert, held annually to honor the historic March 7, 1971, speech by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, seeks to bridge the past with the present, connecting the current generation to a pivotal moment in the nation's history. This year's edition marks a significant milestone as it relocates from its traditional venue at Dhaka's Army Stadium to the port city of Chattogram.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The anticipation among the youth has been palpable, with concert registrations closing just half an hour after opening, demonstrating the profound connection and eagerness of the younger generation to be part of this cultural celebration.

Promotional efforts by Young Bangla and CRI have amped up the excitement, with a deluge of promotional materials, including band statements, videos, and posters, spreading like wildfire across social media platforms.

With a keen focus on inclusivity and safety, special entry arrangements for women have been implemented at the MA Aziz Stadium, ensuring a secure and enjoyable atmosphere for all concertgoers. The meticulous preparations promise musical brilliance, immersive lights, and high energy, setting the stage for an evening to remember.

This year's lineup boasts some of the country's most celebrated bands, including Artcell, Cryptic Fate, Avoid Rafa, Nemesis, Chirkutt, Meghdol, Lalon, Chattogram's own Tirondaz, and Carnival, all set to captivate the audience with their performances.

Since its inception in 2015 by CRI's Young Bangla platform, the Joy Bangla Concert has emerged as a landmark event for Bangladeshi youth. After a brief pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the concert returned with renewed enthusiasm, celebrating the enduring legacy of Bangabandhu's March 7 speech—a UNESCO-recognized masterpiece—and the "Joy Bangla" slogan that rallied the nation in 1971.

Top News

Joy Bangla Concert / Joy Bangla Concert 2024 / Music / Bands

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A ticking time bomb? Bangladesh's NEET crisis paints a bleak future

A ticking time bomb? Bangladesh's NEET crisis paints a bleak future

5h | Panorama
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Fire safety in Uttara restaurant hub: A deadly combination of risky structures and apathetic staff

3h | Panorama
Photo: T-Mark Bangladesh

Jute fashion’s unlikely saviour: Gen Z

1d | Mode
With impressive fire safety arrangements, the Sony Square building seems to be safer than other buildings with multiple restaurants in Mirpur, and also than many others in the whole city. PHOTO: MEHEDI HASAN

Fire safety in Mirpur eatery hubs: Better, with room for improvement

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How children brought back puppet dance in Brahmanbaria

How children brought back puppet dance in Brahmanbaria

58m | Videos
Central bank to stop daily money supply to banks from July

Central bank to stop daily money supply to banks from July

17h | Videos
Who is Premier League's first British South Asian referee?

Who is Premier League's first British South Asian referee?

16h | Videos
Pakistan: How will Shahbaz handle the United States-China and India?

Pakistan: How will Shahbaz handle the United States-China and India?

15h | Videos