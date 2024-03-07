A united chorus of ‘Joy Bangla, Joy Bangabandhu’ after 7 March speech airs at Ctg’s MA Aziz Stadium

For the first time outside Dhaka, the Joy Bangla Concert is being held in the port city of Chattogram at the MA Aziz Stadium, echoing the spirits of unity and remembrance. The evening showcased a colorful video of the historic 7 March 1971, speech by the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, captivating the young generation once more with his powerful words.

As Bangabandhu's speech concluded, the sky above was lit with an array of fireworks. Following this vibrant display, all attendees, in unison with the concert's host, proclaimed, "Joy Bangla, Joy Bangabandhu," filling the air with a sense of patriotism and pride.

The concert commenced at 3:00pm on Thursday, featuring a lineup of nine local bands: Artcell, Cryptic Fate, Nemesis, Chirkutt, Meghdol, Lalon, Avoid Rafa, Chattogram's own Tirondaz, and Carnival. This marked a significant shift from the concert's traditional venue, aiming to connect the current generation with the historic significance of this day.

Avoid Rafa took the stage at around 5:20 pm, thrilling the audience with their rendition of the national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam's song "Mora Jhonjhar Moto Uddam," a rallying cry broadcasted during the Liberation War from the Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra. Following their opening number, the band continued to energize the crowd with a series of their most popular songs.

This year's Joy Bangla Concert not only celebrated the enduring legacy of Bangabandhu's March 7 speech, recognized as one of the greatest speeches globally, but also reinforced the "Joy Bangla" slogan that unified the people in their struggle for independence in 1971.

Adding to the fervor, Bangabandhu's grandson and Trustee of the Center for Research and Information (CRI), Radwan Mujib Siddiq, joined the vibrant crowd at the MA Aziz Stadium to enjoy the concert alongside the nation's youth.

Radwan Mujib Siddiq's initiatives, such as the graphic novel "Mujib," have played a significant role in introducing the life and legacy of Bangabandhu to children and youths.

He is also behind popular initiatives such as the "Joy Bangla Youth Award," which acknowledges and celebrates the contributions of young individuals towards nation-building. Moreover, his involvement in the production of the docudrama "Hasina: A Daughter's Tale" sheds light on the struggles faced by Bangabandhu's daughters following his assassination, further enriching the political narrative of Bangladesh's history.