Joy Bangla Concert rocks Chattogram

The Joy Bangla Concert, synonymous with youthful exuberance, once again proved its significance by drawing an unprecedented crowd to the MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram. The event, steeped in the spirit of the Liberation War and the historic 7 March speech by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, serves as a bridge connecting generations to the rich legacy of Bangladesh's fight for independence.

This year, the concert witnessed a turnout of over 60,000 attendees on-site, with millions more reached through television and social media, showcasing the enduring impact of Bangabandhu's words and the collective vow inspired by his March 7 speech.

Organized by the Center for Research and Information's (CRI) youth platform, Young Bangla, in observance of Bangabandhu's historic March 7 speech, this year marked the first time the concert was held outside Dhaka, bringing it to the port city of Chattogram.

The stadium resonated with the chants of "Joy Bangla, Joy Bangabandhu" as thousands of young voices joined in a unison that vibrated through the venue. The concert also featured songs from the Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra that fueled the inspiration among the youth for nation-building.

The concert began at 3 pm on Thursday, and lasted till nearly midnight, featuring performances by nine popular bands, including Artcell, Cryptic Fate, Nemesis, Chirkutt, Meghdol, Lalon, Avoid Rafa,

Chattogram's own Tirondaz, and Carnival. Each band stirred the audience with motivational songs broadcast during the Liberation War, along with their popular hits.

The event was not just a musical extravaganza but also a profound display of patriotism and pride. Notable attendees included CRI Trustee Radwan Mujib Siddiq, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources and CRI Trustee Nasrul Hamid, Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel, State Minister for Finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan, and ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, among several MPs.

Shrabon, a student from Chittagong University, shared his excitement, "I have attended the concert in Dhaka before. Having it in Chattogram this year made it accessible for us. We hope it continues here. We were eagerly waiting and today, we've shown our enthusiasm for the Joy Bangla Concert."

Asmani Akter from Potia, Chattogram, who came to enjoy the music, said, "I have never seen so many popular bands perform together on one stage. This arrangement by CRI is an honor for us in the port city."

Many who couldn't enter the venue found spots nearby to enjoy the performances of Meghdol, Chirkutt, and other bands, proving the magnetic appeal of the Joy Bangla Concert. This annual event, initiated by CRI's youth platform Young Bangla, aims to connect the current generation with the historical essence of this significant day in Bangladesh's history, ensuring that the spirit of "Joy Bangla" continues to resonate across the nation.