Country witnessed massive progress because of govt stability: Quader

Bangladesh has witnessed unprecedented development in the last 15 years because of the stability of the Awami League-led government, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today (23 April).

"As the country's democracy remains stable, it has made such development," Quader, who is also the general secretary of the ruling AL, said during a leaflet distribution ceremony at AL's Bangabandhu Avenue central office in the capital under the arrangement of the party's publicity and publications affairs sub-committee.

Noting that AL never believes in the politics of killing, Quader said when the BNP was in power, it had carried out militant activities in broad daylight.

On the other hand, after coming to power, AL stopped the politics of killing in the country and established a constitutional government, he said, adding, "The party stopped the way of seizing state power through killing."

The AL general secretary said anti-state evil forces are hatching conspiracies constantly and the conspirators are making anti-polls activities to deprive the people of their voting rights.

He urged all to build united resistance against the evil forces who are hatching conspiracy against democracy, peace, development and election.

"Our leader Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged the pro-liberation and progressive forces to unitedly resist the evil forces which are against the country's independence and sovereignty," he said.

The killing of democracy had started in the country through the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Mostaq-Zia led the conspiracy, he said.

Quader said anti-Bangladesh conspiracy is being hatched and propaganda is being spread both at home and abroad with a view to ousting the government.

Local and foreign conspirators are hatching plots against election and democracy, he said.

The Road Transport and Bridges Minister said AL is the only party which formed an independent and strong Election Commission (EC).

During the tenure of Begum Khaleda Zia, fake elections were held with a fake list of voters, he said.

"Ahead of the upazila elections, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged all voters to exercise their constitutional rights through casting votes in the polls," Quader said, adding that AL always believes that people are the source of all strength.

AL Presidium Members Begum Matia Chowdhury, Kazi Zafarullah and Dr Abdur Razzaque, Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Organizing Secretary BM Mozammel Haque, Publicity and Publications Secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap and Deputy Publicity and Publications.