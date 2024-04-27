BNP acts as slave of foreign lords to assume power: Quader

The BNP is working as a slave of its foreign lords for going to power, Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today (27 April).

He said this while talking to journalists after paying tributes to Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Huq by placing wreath at his grave on the premises of Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka this morning marking the great leader's 62nd death anniversary.

In response to BNP leaders' comment - "Awami League becomes slave of foreign lords to stay in power", Quader said this remark suits BNP as the party acts like a slave of foreign lords to assume power.

BNP doesn't consider people's support as the main base to go to power, he said.

The AL general secretary said now BNP is hatching conspiracy to go to power by acting as a slave of foreign lords.

In the morning, on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Obaidul Quader paid tributes to national leader Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Huq. Later, he placed another wreath at his grave on behalf of the Awami League.

AL Presidium members Kazi Zafarullah and Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organising Secretaries BM Mozammel Haque, Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapan and Sujit Roy Nandi, Cultural Affairs Secretary Asim Kumar Ukil and Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan were present, among others.

Quader said he doesn't consider BNP as a democratic party as there is no instance of establishing democracy in the party's history.

BNP killed democracy and turned democracy into a farce and it never practices democratic rules inside the party, he mentioned.

Recalling the role of Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Huq in the welfare of the commoners, the AL general secretary said Fazlul Huq was a perfect Bangalee.

He said the farmers of rural Bengal can never forget the contribution of Fazlul Huq as he struggled throughout his life for the welfare of farmers and workers.

The minister said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, Mawlana Bhashani and Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Huq dreamt of building a non-communal country.

"Today, we are making strides to build a non-communal Bangladesh under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he said.

Later, AL's Dhaka City South unit, Jubo League, Swechchhasebak League, Tanti League, Dhaka University unit of Chhatra League and different associate bodies of AL also paid tributes to Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Huq.