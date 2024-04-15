Reveal BNP's jailed leaders list, otherwise apologise to nation: Quader

Claiming that BNP misrepresents the number of its imprisoned party men, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today sought the list of imprisoned BNP leaders.

"The number of BNP's captive leaders was 20,000. How does it become 60 lakh?…Reveal the list of 60 lakh jailed activists, otherwise Mirza Fakhrul Islam must seek apology to the nation for his falsehood," he said while briefing the journalists at Awami League President's political office at Dhanmondi this afternoon (15 April).

About Mujibnagar Day on 17 April, the ruling party leader said, "It [April 17] is the oath day of the first government of Independent Bangladesh …but BNP does not accept it."

The BNP also refuses 7 June , a red-letter day in the history of freedom movements of the people of Bangladesh and the nation has since been observing this as the historic Six-Point Day, he said.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "So, I never believe that BNP will do positive politics with the spirit of Bengali culture."

Sharply criticising that the BNP was born to destroy the spirit of Liberation of Bangladesh, the road transport and bridges minister said they want to strike on the root of the land [Bangladesh].

"Suddenly one became an announcer of our independence through blowing a whistle and it was the role of the BNP in 1971", he noted.

Replying to a query on Israel and Palestine, the minister said "We don't want war… We want peace".

Asked about the continuation of the government's step on checking commodity prices like the holy Ramadan, Quader said the programme would be continued till fulfil the peoples' requirement.

Awami League Joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing secretaries BM Mozammel Huq, Mirza Azam, Relief and Social Welfare Affairs secretary Aminul Islam Amin, Cultural affairs secretary Ashim Kumar Ukil and deputy office secretary Sayem Khan, among others, attended the function.