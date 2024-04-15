Reveal BNP's jailed leaders list, otherwise apologise to nation: Quader

Politics

BSS
15 April, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2024, 06:52 pm

Related News

Reveal BNP's jailed leaders list, otherwise apologise to nation: Quader

BSS
15 April, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2024, 06:52 pm
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader. File Photo: TBS
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader. File Photo: TBS

Claiming that BNP misrepresents the number of its imprisoned party men, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today sought the list of imprisoned BNP leaders.

"The number of BNP's captive leaders was 20,000. How does it become 60 lakh?…Reveal the list of 60 lakh jailed activists, otherwise Mirza Fakhrul Islam must seek apology to the nation for his falsehood," he said while briefing the journalists at Awami League President's political office at Dhanmondi this afternoon (15 April).

About Mujibnagar Day on 17 April, the ruling party leader said, "It [April 17] is the oath day of the first government of Independent Bangladesh …but BNP does not accept it."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The BNP also refuses 7 June , a red-letter day in the history of freedom movements of the people of Bangladesh and the nation has since been observing this as the historic Six-Point Day, he said.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "So, I never believe that BNP will do positive politics with the spirit of Bengali culture." 

Sharply criticising that the BNP was born to destroy the spirit of Liberation of Bangladesh, the road transport and bridges minister said they want to strike on the root of the land [Bangladesh]. 

"Suddenly one became an announcer of our independence through blowing a whistle and it was the role of the BNP in 1971", he noted.

Replying to a query on Israel and Palestine, the minister said "We don't want war… We want peace".

Asked about the continuation of the government's step on checking commodity prices like the holy Ramadan, Quader said the programme would be continued till fulfil the peoples' requirement.

Awami League Joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing secretaries BM Mozammel Huq, Mirza Azam, Relief and Social Welfare Affairs secretary Aminul Islam Amin, Cultural affairs secretary Ashim Kumar Ukil and deputy office secretary Sayem Khan, among others, attended the function.

Top News

Obaidul Quader / BNP / Jail

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An antimissile system targets an Iranian aerial attack on Israel early Sunday. (Amir Cohen/Reuters)

Israel-Iran conflict: What the rest of the world has to say

4h | Features
Ramachandra Guha pays homage to reclusive editor in new ‘literary’ memoir

Ramachandra Guha pays homage to reclusive editor in new ‘literary’ memoir

9h | Panorama
Dr Rajib Dey Sarker, a general surgery specialist at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, standing with his team attending to a patient during the Eid holidays. Photo: Courtesy

Holiday heroes: The bittersweet hustle of doctors on Eid

1d | Features
Mohammed Abul Hossain Medda, around 60 years old, sells the infamous Kauwa Biryani straight from his van. Photo: Rexy Jason Gomez

Kauwa Biryani: Sporting a funny name with a growing fame in Dhaka streets 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

World leaders reacted to Iran's counterattack

World leaders reacted to Iran's counterattack

8m | Videos
What kind of weapons does Iran use in the attack?

What kind of weapons does Iran use in the attack?

1h | Videos
A plane dropped cash for MV Abdullah release

A plane dropped cash for MV Abdullah release

3h | Videos
Foreign controlling ownership in Top Five leagues

Foreign controlling ownership in Top Five leagues

1h | Videos