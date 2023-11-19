Probe body formed over B’baria train derailment

A four-member probe body has been formed to investigate the derailment of a freight train on the Dhaka-Chattogram-Sylhet rail route near the Brahmanbaria Railway Station on Sunday.

Jashim Uddin, station master, said the committee headed by Sajidul Islam, assistant transport officer of Dhaka Railway, visited the spot around 3:00pm.

Earlier, a compartment of the Dhaka-bound freight train veered off the tracks at Outer College Para near Brahmanbaria Rail Station at 8:40am.

Over 300 slipper clips were displaced due to the derailment, causing damage to the rail line covering about half a kilometre area.

The up line – which is used by trains to move to Dhaka from other parts of the country – remained suspended following the derailment, but train operation on the down line remained functional.

"It is not clear whether it is an accident or sabotage and the exact cause will be known after getting the probe report," said station master Jashim.

Mehedi Hasan, assistant executive engineer of Akhaura Railway Junction, said at least 60 slippers were damaged due to the derailment.