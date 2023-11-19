Probe body formed over B’baria train derailment

Bangladesh

UNB
19 November, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2023, 07:07 pm

Related News

Probe body formed over B’baria train derailment

UNB
19 November, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2023, 07:07 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

A four-member probe body has been formed to investigate the derailment of a freight train on the Dhaka-Chattogram-Sylhet rail route near the Brahmanbaria Railway Station on Sunday.

Jashim Uddin, station master, said the committee headed by Sajidul Islam, assistant transport officer of Dhaka Railway, visited the spot around 3:00pm.

Earlier, a compartment of the Dhaka-bound freight train veered off the tracks at Outer College Para near Brahmanbaria Rail Station at 8:40am.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Over 300 slipper clips were displaced due to the derailment, causing damage to the rail line covering about half a kilometre area.

The up line – which is used by trains to move to Dhaka from other parts of the country – remained suspended following the derailment, but train operation on the down line remained functional.

"It is not clear whether it is an accident or sabotage and the exact cause will be known after getting the probe report," said station master Jashim.

Mehedi Hasan, assistant executive engineer of Akhaura Railway Junction, said at least 60 slippers were damaged due to the derailment.

 

Top News

train / derailment / Brahmanbaria

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The MG 4 comes around in the form of a hatchback, almost resembling a sub-compact SUV. Photos: Akif Hamid

MG 4 EV: Electric experience at an affordable price

7h | Wheels
Photo: Nayem Ali

Tape tennis cricket: A yorker from childhood

7h | Features
Dhola Zamindar Bari still stands in its original condition on 38 Rankin Street, Wari. It housed Poet Saleha Chowdhury’s (Dr Nandy’s neighbour and his daughter’s friend) family in the 1950s. Photo: Saleh Shafiq

How Dr Nandy left a rich legacy in Wari

13h | Panorama
Hamas and Tehran have not seen eye-to-eye in the recent past. On 5 November 2023, Iran&#039;s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei met with Palestinian militant group Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. The photo is from an earlier meeting in June this year. Photo: Reuters

Is an Israel-Iran war on the cards?

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Musk's starship exploded eight minutes after reaching space

Musk's starship exploded eight minutes after reaching space

19m | Tech Talk
Russia lifts gasoline export ban

Russia lifts gasoline export ban

1h | TBS Economy
Biden threatens Israel with visa ban

Biden threatens Israel with visa ban

2h | TBS World
Doubts about Black Friday sales

Doubts about Black Friday sales

5h | TBS Economy