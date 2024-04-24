Train bound for Cox's Bazar derails in Chakaria

A train en route from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar derailed in Chakaria upazila on Wednesday, 24 April. Photo: TBS

Three compartments of 'Eid Special-09' train en route from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar derailed in Chakaria upazila this morning.

No casualties were reported in the incident, confirmed Cox's Bazar Railway Station Golam Rabbani.

As of filling the report (till 11:30am), efforts to restore train services on the track were underway.

According to Station Master Golam Rabbani, the 'Eid Special-09' train departed Chattogram for Cox's Bazar at 7:30am today (24 April). Shortly after passing the Dulhazara station in Chakaria upazila, three of the train's 11 carriages derailed.

"There were no casualties. Teams are currently working to clear the carriages from the track. We are hoping to resume normal operations shortly," he told The Business Standard.

"Initial assessments suggest the derailment may have been caused by heat, among other factors," he said, adding that further details will be available later.