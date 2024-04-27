1 killed, 5 injured in knife fight over football match in Brahmanbaria

A man was killed and five others were injured in a knife attack during a football match in Brahmanbaria's Sadar upazila.

The deceased, Yakub, 30, was a resident of Narshingshar village.

This incident occurred at the field of Narsinghsar High School on Friday evening.

According to locals and police sources, in the final match of the football tournament, the team from the west side of Narsinghsar defeated the team from the north side, becoming the champions.

After the match, members of the west side team celebrated by bursting firecrackers. At that time, some members of the north side team got into an altercation with them, which escalated into a knife fight.

Six people including Yakub, Juel, Kamal, Arman, were injured in the knife attack. When they were taken to the district hospital, the duty doctor declared Yakub dead.

Mohammad Aslam Hossain, duty officer at Sadar Police Station, said that upon receiving the news of the murder, police were dispatched to the area.

An operation is underway to arrest those involved in the incident. Additional police forces have been deployed in the area, he added.