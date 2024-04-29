Mahmud feels Jesy isn't experienced enough to officiate in the DPL

The controversy over having Sathira Jakir Jesy as an umpire in the Dhaka Premier League match is not ending. Iftekhar Ahmed Mithu, head of Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) umpires committee, said that Mohammedan Sporting Club and Prime Bank Cricket Club were unhappy to play under Jesy. This is where the controversy started, which has come a long way.

This time, Khaled Mahmud said that Jesy's experience is not up to the mark for umpiring in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL).

In other words, the BCB director and the head coach of Abahani Limited do not think this female umpire is ready to officiate in a DPL match.

The former captain of the national team made this comment after Abahani's practice at Mirpur's academy ground on Monday.

Iftekhar Ahmed told some other media including The Business Standard (TBS) that both parties are unhappy about Jesy.

He said he got such information from the Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM). However, the head of CCDM Salauddin Chowdhury told TBS that he had no such objection from the two clubs.

Mohammedan official Tariqul Islam Tito also gave the same information.

Khaled Mahmud felt Jesy is "inexperienced" in umpiring in the DPL even though the two clubs did not make any clear objections.

In his words, "In big games, I always think you should give an umpire who has experience, as the pressure on the field is huge. The cricket here does not generally have the pressure of an Abahani-Mohammedan match. Still, big teams are playing, and national team cricketers are playing. You have to give an umpire that the players respect."

This director of BCB said, "The one who umpired is a very good umpire and will do very well for Bangladesh in the future. She is a former national team player. All in all, she has a background in cricket of course. But I don't think her experience as an umpire is suitable for such a big match in the Premier League.



Khaled Mahmud asked why Jesy would be given responsibility in a big match like Mohammedan-Prime Bank despite having other experienced umpires in the country.

In his words, "In my opinion, for such a big stressful match of the DPL, we should be a little more prudent. We should see who is doing the umpiring. I don't know why Jesy needed to be given such a match when we have other experienced umpires in our country to officiate that match."

On the question of experience, however, Iftekhar Ahmed put Jesy ahead. He said, "Jesy is not inexperienced as she has umpired in the Emerging Asia Cup, the Australia-Bangladesh T20I match, which is an international match. She has umpired in the second division and first division and has made her way up the ranks by performing duties everywhere. Where is the scope to call her inexperienced? She is an approved umpire of the ICC International Panel, what more do you want!'