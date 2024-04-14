Three workers suffocate in septic tank in Brahmanbaria

Three young workers perished on Sunday while cleaning a septic tank without any protective gear in Gutma village of Nasirnagar upazila in Brahmanbaria district.

The victims, identified as Alam Miah, 26, Samrat Miah, 22, and Chunnu Mia, 24, were residents of the upazila and were engaged in maintenance work at an under-construction site owned by Abdul Ahad.

The tragedy unfolded between 9am to 9:30am when the trio descended into the tank. After receiving no communication from them for about an hour, a concerned Ahad alerted the local police and fire services.

Nasirnagar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Sohag Rana detailed the recovery efforts, stating that firefighters retrieved the bodies sequentially from the tank.

The absence of oxygen inside the sealed environment is the apparent cause of death, he added.

The bodies have since been moved to the police station and are awaiting release to their families after the necessary legal formalities are completed.