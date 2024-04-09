AL leader arrested with 50 sacks of sugar 'smuggled' from India

An Awami League (AL) leader was arrested on Monday (8 April) along with 50 sacks of sugar allegedly smuggled from India in Brahmanbaria's Kasba.

"Nurunnabi Ajmal, a joint convener of Bayek Union AL, was detained from Charua village in Bayek union at midnight. Later, he was arrested in a case filed with the Kasba Police Station today," District Detective Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Afzal Hossain said.

Photo: Courtesy

"On a tip-off, a team of the district detective police raided Ajmal's house and detained him with 10 sacks of Indian sugar in front of his residence."

"Another 40 bags of sugar were seized from the road in front of the Al Haj Shah Alam College," the OC added.