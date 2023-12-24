Upcoming national polls defy definition of election: Badiul Alam Majumdar

The upcoming national polls do not comply with the definition of election, as it fails to provide options for any alternative, said Badiul Alam Majumdar, secretary of Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan).

"For a genuine election and democracy to thrive, a robust opposition party is indispensable," he said while speaking at a programme on voter awareness and civic activism in the capital today (24 December).

He also termed the upcoming national polls as a mere "voting game."

Badiaul Alam, who serves as both country director of Hunger Project Bangladesh and its global vice president, said, "I believe we are currently facing a severe constitutional crisis.

"The 15th amendment, which reinstated the electoral system under a party government, is unconstitutional. Hence, there is a legitimate question regarding the constitutional validity of the present government."

He also raised questions over the process through which the Election Commission was formed.

He said if the legal validity of the commission is challenged, it could potentially cast doubts on all its activities.