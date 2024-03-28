Businesswomen favoured while selecting MPs in reserved seats: Shujan

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 March, 2024, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2024, 04:33 pm

The report also stated that at least 34 women members of parliaments in reserved seats have more than Tk1 crore in assets.

Women who were involved in business were given preference in district-wise nomination of members of parliament candidates for reserved seats, claimed Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan).

The organisation made the claim during a press conference organised virtually to present the findings of a report titled "Data Analysis of the elected MPs of reserved seats of 12th National Parliament" today (28 March).

The report cites data from Election Commission's affidavits as stating - 13 (26%) of the 50 MPs elected to reserved women's seats are involved in business. Meanwhile, 7 (14%) are office workers, 5 (10%) are teachers, 5 (10%) are housewives, 2 (4%) are lawyers, 2 (4%) are agriculturists, 8 (16%) mentioned their profession as "Politics", while 8 people (16%) are associated with other professions.

Two members of parliament associated with legal profession are Ummi Farzana Sattar and Sanjida Khanam. Both of them were elected by Awami League.

The report also stated that at least 34 women members of parliaments in reserved seats have more than Tk1 crore in assets.

Out of 50 members of Parliament, 14 (28%) own assets of more than Tk5 crores. Among the 48 people elected from Bangladesh Awami League, 13 (27.08%) own assets of more than Tk5 crores and 1 (50%) among those elected from Jatiya Party own more than Tk5 crore.

The three people with the highest wealth are Member of Parliament elected from Jatiya Party Salma Islam (Tk105 crore 39 lakh 58 thousand 996) and Members of Parliament elected from Bangladesh Awami League Runu Reza (Tk24.22 crore) and Nahid Izahar Khan (Tk14.79 crore).

Among the newly elected women parliamentarians, there are 10 (20%) who own less than Tk25 lakh; 9 (18.75%) were elected from Bangladesh Awami League and 1 (50%) from Jatiya Party.

