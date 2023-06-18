Sylhet city polls: Candidates clouded with fears of flood during polls as rain already hindering campaign

With the upcoming city polls in Sylhet just days away, candidates vying to become the mayor and councillors are feeling a wave of distress.

The continuous downpour over the past five days has raised concerns of flooding throughout the city, disrupting their campaign activities. However, this is not their only worry.

Candidates are particularly apprehensive about low voter turnout on polling day due to the heavy rain.

Nazrul Islam Babul, the mayoral candidate from the Jatiya Party in Sylhet, expressed his concern, stating, "People's interest in voting is already diminishing. If it continues to rain on polling day, we can expect low attendance at polling stations.

"Moreover, if there is a flood or waterlogging, people may not come at all. Such an election would not be acceptable. The Election Commission should take these matters into consideration."

Meanwhile, waterlogging across most parts of the city is disrupting the campaign activities of the candidates, some of whom have had to cancel scheduled programmes.

Abdul Karim Kim, a councillor candidate for ward 4, said all his posters got ruined due to rain.

Councillor candidate of ward 20 Mithu Talukder echoed Karim saying he could not conduct any campaign for the last four days, and that it has not been possible to go to all areas due to waterlogging.

According to the district administration and the meteorological department, the rain is expected to continue in Sylhet for the next few days.

In preparation for possible flooding, the administration has already started taking necessary measures.

Mujibur Rahman, the deputy commissioner of Sylhet, said, "We have instructed all upazila nirbahi officers to prepare shelters, and relief kits are stocked. However, the Election Commission will make the final decision regarding the election, and we will act accordingly."

The Sylhet City Corporation election is slated for 21 June and the voting will take place using electronic voting machines (EVMs).

The elections will feature eight mayoral candidates, 272 candidates contesting for councillor positions in 42 wards, and 87 women councillor candidates in 14 reserved wards.

In this election, 190 educational institutions have been set up as polling centres.

Last year in June, Sylhet experienced the worst flooding recorded in history. At that time, most of these very educational institutions were sheltered by flood victims.

The district administration and the city corporation are mulling over turning these institutions into shelters all over again, in case of emergency.

Addressing scepticism regarding whether these institutions can be used as polling stations in case of floods before the polls, Sylhet City Election Returning Officer Faisal Quader said, "We are preparing for voting. Besides, we are also monitoring the flood situation. In case of a flood, appropriate action will be taken.

In this regard, Sushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) President in Sylhet Farooq Mahmud Chowdhury said, "Voter participation in elections is a major issue. If the rain continues like this, the voter turnout will decrease in the polling station.

"Moreover, the forecast of the meteorological department has noted the risks of flooding in Sylhet. The district administration has given the nod to take preparations to deal with possible floods. Elections will not be possible if there is an actual flood."

On a positive note, however, Awami League mayoral candidate Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury said, "Because of the city's unplanned development, the city faces waterlogging. Voters will surely take the present situation into consideration. I am hopeful they will go to the polling station and give their well-thought-out judgement to avoid this suffering in the future."