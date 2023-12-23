Real vote done in Gonobhaban, stay at home on 7 Jan: Reza Kibria

TBS Report
23 December, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2023, 04:24 pm

Real vote done in Gonobhaban, stay at home on 7 Jan: Reza Kibria

Gono Odhikar Parishad Convenor Reza Kibria urged the Election Commission to cancel the elections immediately. 

File Photo: Gono Odhikar Parishad Convenor Reza Kibria
File Photo: Gono Odhikar Parishad Convenor Reza Kibria

Gono Odhikar Parishad Convenor Reza Kibria today (23 December) urged the people not to go for votes, claiming the election had already been rigged. 

"This vote is not the real vote; the real vote has taken place in the Gonobhaban. Everyone should stay at home on 7 January [polls day]," he said at a rally organised by the party in front of the Jatiya Press Club in the capital.

Calling on the Election Commission, he urged it to cancel the elections immediately. 

"If you don't cancel this election, you will be held financially and personally responsible after the formation of the government. If the situation in the country is not favourable," he said.

"I will tell every family to abstain. This election is a loss for the people of the country," he added.

