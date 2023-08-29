Conspiracies against Dr Yunus will not be accepted: Reza Kibria

Gono Odhikar Parishad's Convenor Reza Kibria has stated that both domestic and foreign conspiracies against the globally esteemed Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus will not go unchallenged.

"Dr Muhammad Yunus is elevating the nation's reputation and pride. Yet, he continues to face disparagement from both internal and external plotters. This cannot persist any longer. I, Dr Reza Kibria, personally and on behalf of our organisation, reject and condemn this. Such actions will no longer be tolerated," Reza Kibria said in a statement released to the media on Tuesday.

He further added, "Dr. Yunus has become a target of an authoritarian, dictatorial, and divisive foreign hegemonic power. These entities, driven by fascist ideologies and self-serving agendas, are obstructing Dr. Yunus's efforts to reinstate democratic rights in Bangladesh and to establish a humane and accountable nation."

"Our nation feels a sense of disgrace, revulsion, and astonishment at the baseless financial misappropriation allegations that have been fabricated against him through the manipulation of the government-controlled judicial system," Reza Kibria added.

He continued by highlighting the alleged financial discrepancies involving the present government's associations with China, Russia, and India. "Today, the nation's economy stands weakened due to the illicit outflow of crores of taka by businessmen with ties to China, Russia, and India. The same businessmen who have secured considerable bank loans without investigation, trial, or arrests."

Reza Kibria cited a recent media report that unveiled S Alam Group's unauthorised smuggling of Tk10,000 crores from the country with government support. He also pointed out the alleged economic destabilisation caused by Beximco Group's massive Tk22,000 crore bank loan, with no consequences have been observed.

"We firmly believe that the nation's courts are well-informed about these financial wrongdoings. However, the lack of action against them raises concerns of the judiciary's independence from government influence."

Dr Reza Kibria issued a stern warning of initiating a robust movement if the harassment and legal actions against the Dr Yunus are not promptly ceased.