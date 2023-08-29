Conspiracies against Dr Yunus will not be accepted: Reza Kibria

Politics

TBS Report
29 August, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2023, 06:46 pm

Related News

Conspiracies against Dr Yunus will not be accepted: Reza Kibria

TBS Report
29 August, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2023, 06:46 pm
Conspiracies against Dr Yunus will not be accepted: Reza Kibria

Gono Odhikar Parishad's Convenor Reza Kibria has stated that both domestic and foreign conspiracies against the globally esteemed Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus will not go unchallenged.

"Dr Muhammad Yunus is elevating the nation's reputation and pride. Yet, he continues to face disparagement from both internal and external plotters. This cannot persist any longer. I, Dr Reza Kibria, personally and on behalf of our organisation, reject and condemn this. Such actions will no longer be tolerated," Reza Kibria said in a statement released to the media on Tuesday.

He further added, "Dr. Yunus has become a target of an authoritarian, dictatorial, and divisive foreign hegemonic power. These entities, driven by fascist ideologies and self-serving agendas, are obstructing Dr. Yunus's efforts to reinstate democratic rights in Bangladesh and to establish a humane and accountable nation."

"Our nation feels a sense of disgrace, revulsion, and astonishment at the baseless financial misappropriation allegations that have been fabricated against him through the manipulation of the government-controlled judicial system," Reza Kibria added.

He continued by highlighting the alleged financial discrepancies involving the present government's associations with China, Russia, and India. "Today, the nation's economy stands weakened due to the illicit outflow of crores of taka by businessmen with ties to China, Russia, and India. The same businessmen who have secured considerable bank loans without investigation, trial, or arrests."

Reza Kibria cited a recent media report that unveiled S Alam Group's unauthorised smuggling of Tk10,000 crores from the country with government support. He also pointed out the alleged economic destabilisation caused by Beximco Group's massive Tk22,000 crore bank loan, with no consequences have been observed.

"We firmly believe that the nation's courts are well-informed about these financial wrongdoings. However, the lack of action against them raises concerns of the judiciary's independence from government influence."

Dr Reza Kibria issued a stern warning of initiating a robust movement if the harassment and legal actions against the Dr Yunus are not promptly ceased.

Bangladesh

Reza Kibria / 'Gono Odhikar Parishad' / Dr Muhammad Yunus

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Located at the south-western end of Old Dhaka, Shahidnagar sits along the shores of the Buriganga River. The neighbourhood is congested with buildings and narrow alleys, like the rest of the Old Dhaka area. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life in Shahidnagar: One of world's densest urban areas

2h | Panorama
CSA draft approved: Old wine in a new bottle?

CSA draft approved: Old wine in a new bottle?

1h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

What to look for when you’re buying a new shower

1d | Habitat
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group&#039;s pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia on 24 June 2023. File Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

Wagner in Africa: The impact of Prighozin's death

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What astronauts have left on the moon

What astronauts have left on the moon

2h | TBS Stories
Everything else banned in French schools

Everything else banned in French schools

14h | TBS World
Nepal to face the No.1 ODI team Pakistan

Nepal to face the No.1 ODI team Pakistan

15h | TBS SPORTS
Which teams have won and lost the most matches in Asia Cup history?

Which teams have won and lost the most matches in Asia Cup history?

19h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day