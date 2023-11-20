Gono Odhikar Parishad brings out procession in Dhaka

Politics

TBS Report
20 November, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2023, 04:41 pm

Gono Odhikar Parishad leaders and activists brough out a procession in the capital on Monday (20 November). Photo: Collected
The leaders and activists of Gono Odhikar Parishad brough out a procession in the capital to enforce the nationwide 48-hour hartal called by BNP, Jamaat and like-minded parties. 

The procession march started from the city's Bijoynagar area, paraded through BNP's Nayapaltan office, Nightingale crossing and ended at Paltan intersection on Monday (20 November) morning.

Following the procession, Gono Odhikar Parishad activists blocked Paltan intersection. 

Over 200 activists took part in the procession.

Speaking at the protest programme, Gono Odhikar Parishad acting member secretary Farooq Hasan said they will not join any election under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership. 

He also stated that they are willing even to face imprisonment rather than yielding to the government's tactics.
 

