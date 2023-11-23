Would rather go to jail than join 'polls trap' under this govt: Gono Odhikar Parishad

The Gono Odhikar Parishad will not join the upcoming election under the ruling government, Acting Secretary Farooq Hasan said today (23 November).

"We want to say clearly that the Gono Odhikar Parishad will not go to any election under Sheikh Hasina no matter how much pressure or oppression comes. We will go to Keraniganj jail if necessary, but we will not fall into the trap of this government. They are desperate to come to power at any cost," he said while addressing party activists at a protest rally at Naya Paltan in Dhaka on Thursday.

The party brought out a procession and held a rally in the capital demanding the cancellation of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls schedule and establishing a polls-time caretaker government.

The party's procession began from Culvert Road at Purana Paltan on Thursday afternoon and ended at the Paltan intersection after crossing the BNP central office.

At the end of the procession, Gono Odhikar activists briefly blocked the Paltan intersection. More than 300 activists participated in the protest march.

Speaking on the occasion, Farooq said, "The test of faith of political parties has started. Those who pass this test of faith will make history and those who collude with the government will be thrown into the dustbin of history."

The Gono Odhikar leader alleged that the "government is now offering positions at the parliament and ministries to various political parties to take them to the polls."

He also said, "The government is intimidating us to participate in the elections. I have told the intelligence agencies of the government that I will go to jail but I will not go to the elections under an illegal government."

Party's Joint Convener Professor Mahbub Hossain said, "The government has now started buying and selling leaders of various political parties.

He also said they would not go to polls under this government.

Tarek Rahman, the party's joint member secretary, said, "We are surprised that many people from the opposition party are going to elections under this government.

"The government is going to organise the election showing a democratic flavour. However, with the misguided people leaving the anti-government movement, we are slowly becoming clear of who are truly with the movement. A stronger movement will be possible as the toxic blood is removed from the movement."