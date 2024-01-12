Moshiuzzaman elected convener of Gono Odhikar Parishad

Politics

TBS Report
12 January, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2024, 08:20 pm

Related News

Moshiuzzaman elected convener of Gono Odhikar Parishad

TBS Report
12 January, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2024, 08:20 pm
Moshiuzzaman elected convener of Gono Odhikar Parishad

Retired Colonel (retired) Miah Mashiuzzaman has been made the new convener of Gono Odhikar Parishad.

He was elected convener until the observation of the next council by direct vote of the central convening committee at the party's central office on Friday.

Saddam Hussain, the party's joint convener, served as the chief election commissioner.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In the election, Joint Convener Arifur Rahman Tuhin and Joint Member secretary Tarek Rahman jointly received the second-highest votes. Both accepted the result and welcomed the new convener.

Mashiuzzaman assumed the role of joint convener at Gono Odhikar Parishad in October 2021 and assumed the position of acting convener on 3 January 2024.

Bangladesh

Gono Odhikar Parishad

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aman rice prices rose despite production surpassing all previous records last year and supply hitting the market from early December. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Food price paradox: How far will the effects reach?

11h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Nazmus D Shams: Meet the man transforming the country’s wedding industry

12h | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Desert Safari in Dubai

22h | Photo Stories
Embellished Jamdani is a fusion of heritage and contemporaneity. Photo: Audriana Exclusive

Embellished Jamdani: A new way to elevate traditional designs

11h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Container depot income declines due to import-export disruption

Container depot income declines due to import-export disruption

1d | Videos
95 percent of garment accessories are supplied by domestic companies

95 percent of garment accessories are supplied by domestic companies

1d | Videos
Do this 'Ardha Baddha Padmasana' to relieve arthritis pain

Do this 'Ardha Baddha Padmasana' to relieve arthritis pain

2h | Videos
Super Cup in Saudi: How much Spanish Football Federation earn

Super Cup in Saudi: How much Spanish Football Federation earn

22h | Videos