Moshiuzzaman elected convener of Gono Odhikar Parishad

Retired Colonel (retired) Miah Mashiuzzaman has been made the new convener of Gono Odhikar Parishad.

He was elected convener until the observation of the next council by direct vote of the central convening committee at the party's central office on Friday.

Saddam Hussain, the party's joint convener, served as the chief election commissioner.

In the election, Joint Convener Arifur Rahman Tuhin and Joint Member secretary Tarek Rahman jointly received the second-highest votes. Both accepted the result and welcomed the new convener.

Mashiuzzaman assumed the role of joint convener at Gono Odhikar Parishad in October 2021 and assumed the position of acting convener on 3 January 2024.