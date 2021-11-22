Over 20 hurt as BNP men clash with cops in Khulna

Politics

TBS Report
22 November, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2021, 02:32 pm

File image
File image

More than 20 people were injured in a clash between supporters of BNP and police in front of the BNP office in Khulna city on Monday morning.

BNP, however, claimed that the number of injured leaders and activists of the party has been over 50.

The injured include the BNP city unit President and also the central Organizing Secretary Nazrul Islam Manju and five photojournalists.

The clash ensued around 11:45am when the leaders and activists of BNP tried to bring out a procession from their office demanding party chairperson Khaleda Zia's advanced treatment abroad, according to witnesses.

A chase and counter chase took place in the area at the time.

Later, police arrested two BNP activists from the spot around 12:30pm.

Besides, police have cordoned off the BNP's office.

A tense situation has been prevailing in the area following the clash.

BNP across the country staged protest rallies demanding that its Chairperson Khaleda Zia be allowed to go abroad for better treatment.

