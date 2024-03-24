Khulna Medical College Hospital interns go on 48-hour strike demanding salary increase, allowances

Bangladesh

UNB
24 March, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2024, 05:18 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Interns at Khulna Medical College Hospital went on a 48-hour strike on Sunday morning demanding an increase in salary and allowances.

Due to the strike, patients in the hospital are not getting their desired services since night.

No doctors were seen in most of the wards, causing suffering of the patients.

The 48-hour strike will continue until 8:30pm on Monday (25 March) that started Sunday at 8:30am.

Dibakar Chakma, president of Intern Doctors Council of KMCH, and Dr Asaduzzaman Sagar, general secretary of the same organisation, said last year interns and postgraduate trainee doctors staged demonstration demanding salary hike and then health minister promised to increase the salaries and allowances.

Later, the salary of post graduate trainee doctors was increased but the salary of interns was not, they said.

They said if the salary and allowances are not increased to Tk30,000, they will announce stronger programme.

