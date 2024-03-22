World Water Day: Environment minister stresses significance of nature-based water management

Environment

TBS Report
22 March, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 22 March, 2024, 11:12 am

Related News

World Water Day: Environment minister stresses significance of nature-based water management

TBS Report
22 March, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 22 March, 2024, 11:12 am
A file photo of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury. Photo: Collected
A file photo of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury. Photo: Collected

Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Saber Hossain Chowdhury stressed the significance of nature-based water management in addressing the prevailing crisis. 

He highlighted the escalating challenges of salinity and food scarcity attributed to climate change, emphasizing the imperative for collaborative efforts among the Ministry of Agriculture, Water, and Environment to mitigate these crises. Emphasising an environmentally conscious approach, he urged for comprehensive solutions, reads a press release.

Speaking as the chief guest during a webinar organized by the 3rd Coastal Water Conference Committee at their Khulna Secretariat office on World Water Day 2024 (21 March), Mayor Talukdar Abdul Khaleque of Khulna City Corporation chaired the webinar.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The panel discussion featured eminent experts including Emeritus Professor of BRAC University Dr Ainun Nishat, Farah Kabir (Country Director, ActionAid Bangladesh), Mohammad Zobair Hasan (Deputy Executive Director, DORP), Dr. Md. Golam Rabbani (Head, Climate Bridge Fund Secretariat, BRAC), Md. Shamsuddoha (Chief Executive, CPRD), and Prof Mujibur Rahman (Environmental Science Discipline, Khulna University).

Shamim Arfeen, member secretary of the Coastal Water Convention Committee and Executive Director of AOSED, along with other dignitaries including Shammi Akhtar MP (Barishal) Managing Director, Khulna WASA Mr. Abdullah, Kamal Uddin Ahmed, Tauhidul Islam, and Madhab Chandra Dutta, also addressed the webinar.

Water and Climate expert Professor Ainun Nishat emphasised the urgency of addressing water-related issues, citing instances where regions such as Khulna, Bagerhat, Satkhira, and parts of Barguna have already become uninhabitable. He underscored the absence of a dedicated authority for water management in the country and pointed out the need for modernizing existing infrastructures like the coastal dam, constructed in the sixties.

Dr Nishat advocated for the enforcement of existing laws related to water management and stressed the adoption of international basin-based management strategies, along with promoting the use of surface water, rainwater conservation, and the development of fresh water reservoirs as indispensable measures.

Khulna / Water

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pollution directly inked to the continuous streams of wastewater into the river, either the form of sewage or industrial effluents, has been a persistent mater of concern for the Buriganga. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

With tanneries gone, what still ails the Buriganga

4h | Panorama
In a bid to provide coastal people with desalinated water, 83 RO plants have been installed across five coastal districts ~ ‘Bagerhat, Barguna, Khulna, Patuakhali and Satkhira. Photo: TBS.

Water solution: How sustainable are the Reverse Osmosis plants in Bangladesh’s salty coast?

3h | Panorama
Coral tree or mandar bloom attracts hordes of birds, like this parrot, in early spring. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Symbiosis: How ornithophile flowers lure animals for pollination

1d | Earth
Two sticks are attached to the cart, producing a distinctive sound when pulled by children. Hence, the name ‘tomtom car.’ Photo: Rajib Dhar

A village that crafts tomtom toys for the whole country

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Messi's Argentina in tougher group than France at Olympics

Messi's Argentina in tougher group than France at Olympics

15h | Videos
Passport-free travel facility for tourists is increasing in Singapore

Passport-free travel facility for tourists is increasing in Singapore

17h | Videos
Why are passengers crossing the four and a half feet high road divider?

Why are passengers crossing the four and a half feet high road divider?

16h | Videos
Atiya Mosque: Known as 10 Taka Masjid

Atiya Mosque: Known as 10 Taka Masjid

10h | Videos