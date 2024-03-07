Case filed against upazila chairman, 6 others over rape, kidnapping of a girl in Khulna

Crime

UNB
07 March, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 07 March, 2024, 11:06 am

Case filed against upazila chairman, 6 others over rape, kidnapping of a girl in Khulna

According to the complaint, Dumuria upazila chairman Ezaz had raped the girl several times, with a “promise to marry her”

UNB
07 March, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 07 March, 2024, 11:06 am
Case filed against upazila chairman, 6 others over rape, kidnapping of a girl in Khulna

A case was filed against seven people including Dumuria upazila Chairman Gazi Ezaz Ahmed over raping a girl and kidnapping her from hospital premises.

A complaint was lodged with Khulna Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 on Wednesday and Judge Dilruba Sultana asked the Dumuria Police Station to record the complaint as 'ezhar', said Mominul Islam, a lawyer.

The other accused in the case were: Gazi Touhiduzzaman, Rudaghara union parishad chairman, Gazi Abdul Haque, Al Amin Gazi, Aktarul Alam, Saddam Gazi and Imran Hossain.

Around 10-15 unidentified people were also made accused in the case.

According to the complaint, Dumuria upazila chairman Ezaz had raped the girl several times, with a "promise to marry her."

On January 7, Ezaz took the girl to his Shahpur office and raped her. Later, she was driven out of the office, further reads the complaint.

Later, the girl went to the one-stop crisis centre of Khulna Medical College and Hospital with the help of her cousin.

The accused, Touhiduzzaman, along with 10-15 people showed up in a microbus and picked her up along with her mother from the hospital.

They took the girl and her mother to Sonadanga Police Station and forced them to give a statement that they were not kidnapped, says the complaint.

Police did not take any action in this regard, according to the complaint.

Sukanta Saha, officer-in-charge of Dumuria Police Station, said no complaint has been lodged yet in this connection.

