Heatwave: Special prayers offered in Chuadanga, Khulna asking for rain

In Chuadanga, locals organised the prayers at the town football field of the district today (23 April). Photo: TBS

Special prayers were offered in Chuadanga and Khulna today (23 April) seeking rain, and relief from the intense heat.

In Chuadanga, locals organised the prayers at the town football field of the district at 10:30am.

Maulana Bashir Ahmed, president of the Chuadanga District Combined Ulema Welfare Council, led the special prayer for rain.

In Khulna, the prayers were held at Shaheed Hadees Park at 10am organised by Islami Andolan Bangladesh Khulna Metropolitan Branch.

Maulana Abdul Awal, muhtamim principal of Khulna Goalkhali Cadet Scheme Madrasah, led the prayers.

In Khulna, the prayers were held at Shaheed Hadees Park of the city today (23 April). Photo: TBS

A severe heatwave is sweeping over several north, northeastern, and southern districts, while a mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over three divisions and other parts of the country, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Office forecast for the next 24 hours commencing 9am today.

The country's maximum temperature yesterday (22 April) was recorded at 40.6°C jointly at Khulna, Jashore, and Chuadanga.

Amid the heatwave, people in many parts of the country are suffering due to the reported water crisis and frequent load-sheddings, disrupting the normal lives and livelihoods.