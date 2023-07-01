One-point movement to realise caretaker govt will be different: Fakhrul

One-point movement to realise caretaker govt will be different: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday said the current regime will be forced to concede to their demand for holding the next election under a non-party government as their party is going to launch a different type of movement involving the masses.

Talking to reporters at the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office, he, however, assured that they will not announce any harsher programmes like hartal and blockade to avoid street violence.

"It'll undoubtedly be a little different from the previous movements and the involvement of the people will also increase," the BNP leader said.

He also said they are confident that there will be huge involvement of mass people, especially the young ones, in their one-point anti-government movement

"We believe that the government will finally be forced to concede and resign to hold the next election under a neutral government," Fakhrul said.

He claimed that their party's recent youth rallies in different cities and districts evoked overwhelming response.

"We'll now begin [road] march programmes. We hope that we'll kick off the one-point movement in the future," the BNP leader said.

He said the one-point demand will be the combination of the BNP's 10-point and the other opposition parties' different demands with the objective to force the Awami League regime to quit, dissolve parliament, and arrange the national polls under a caretaker government by reconstituting the Election Commission. "The one-point demand is basically the resignation of this government."

Asked about the nature of the new-type of movement, the BNP leader said they are consciously avoiding any harsher programmes like hartal and blockade.

"There is no reason for us to resort to violence. If the government somehow pushes the movement in that direction, then they'll be held responsible for it. We're carrying out the movement peacefully and we want to go to the final stage of it peacefully."

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir

