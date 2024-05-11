Not Awami League but invisible forces running the country: Fakhrul

The country is being run by an invisible force instead of Awami League, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said today (11 May).

"The people of Bangladesh are now living in their own country as if they were in exile. It seems like it is not the Awami League but an invisible force running the country," he said this at a rally held in front of the party's Naya Paltan central office this afternoon.

The rally, organised by the Jatiotabadi Jubo Dal, demanded the unconditional release of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, the withdrawal of false cases against Tarique Rahman, and the release of political leaders, including Jubo Dal President Sultan Salahuddin Tuku.

"Khaleda Zia has sacrificed her life for the country and the people throughout her life and is now being held captive by the government. Her sentence was 5 years, but the High Court increased it to 10 years," he added.