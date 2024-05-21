Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

While both drinks offer varied experiences and a wide range of health benefits it ultimately comes down to personal preference. Photo: Unsplash

Most of us have substituted tea for coffee and vice versa in dire times. But that might be just to get that caffeine fix, not because they taste alike. Your palette definitely recognises how these two caffeinated beverages have vastly different taste, smell and effects.

As we commemorate International Tea Day, let's get into why people actually love this caffeinated beverage.

Tea drinkers swear by the beverage attributing its superiority to its taste, utility and versatility.

For some, tea is also about cultural connection.

One such tea enthusiast Nasif Tanjim says, "In some of my earliest memories I remember getting a taste of this drink reserved only for adults and falling in love instantly. Today as I look back, in so many of my fondest memories I am holding a cup of tea. That's why to me, tea is Friday in a cup so you can naturally guess I take a dash of nostalgia with my tea.

"But tea to me isn't just about sentiment. It's also equally about the experience! The intoxicating aroma that fills the air as the kettle whistles to life. There's even a touch of magic in the way a splash of milk transforms a cup of tea. Liquid poetry! Then comes the first sip, a warmth courses the soul. The lingering aftertaste, a comforting echo."

"A good strong milk tea is unbeatable. Imagine a chilly foggy morning, or better yet, a rainy morning- you have some hot paratha and a mug full of glorious milk tea. Or the buttered toast combo. Or the bakorkhani combo. Unbeatable," says another tea lover Tasmiah Akhter.

Many others prefer the ease of making a cup of raw tea with a side of lemon or spices or go for some of the other flavoured teas like ginger, mint, tulsi, chamomile, green tea, and more.

As Salsabil Kawser Noushin puts it, "I always prefer tea, especially flavoured tea, like masala tea, lemon tea, ginger tea, orange tea, jasmine tea, lemongrass tea, etc. But not milk tea.

"Why? Because it's so versatile, it can be refreshing or cosy, depending on my mood. Especially the aroma. It can uplift my mood, heal a headache. It reminds me of a lawn with freshly cut grass."

She continued, "it can also take me back to the warm and cosy evening tea and snack I'd have with my family back in the tea garden, sometimes by the fireplace of the bungalow in winter.

"Yeah, I grew up in the tea garden so I guess I'll always be biased. But if you've ever been around a tea factory you'll be too."

So, you see, tea remains slightly ahead in the race due to its versatility. There's black tea for those who only like the caffeine boost without indulging in dairy and sugar additives, there is milk tea for those who prefer a more decadent choice, there is green tea for the health buffs, chamomile for those seeking relaxation, cold Thai tea for anyone craving a cool treat and so much more. Hot or cold, mild or strong – there is something for everyone.

Coffee also offers variations in roasts, aromas and the balance of sweeteners, creamers and flavourings but it fails to take over tea in terms of versatility.

The rich aroma, however, and quick energy boost from coffee might just give tea a run for the money.

Coffee enthusiast Momo Chakma said, "I love coffee for its aroma and the energy boost it provides. I also love the ritual of making it each morning."

Many others echoed the same citing the taste, aroma and invigorating effects as the reason behind them choosing coffee over tea.

Meanwhile, when asked to choose between tea and coffee, Heshma Umama Upama said, "Whenever someone asks me this, I feel like saying why not both? please normalise having tea and coffee one after another and another and another."

Ahmed Rabbani Rasha also refused to choose one as according to him the choice depends on the mood and situation. "I prefer coffee on outings mostly. Tea mostly at home," he said.

Though public sentiment leans towards tea, there is no clear winner.

However, there are some fundamental differences in composition which would explain the effects of the two beverages.

So, how do the two drinks actually differ from the other?

Caffeine content

Coffee has a very high caffeine content making it a "fan favourite high intensity pick me up".

Tea,on the other hand, has been proven to possess a milder dose of caffeine making it more soothing while it energises you slowly.

So, tea does not give you the jittery stimulus like that of coffee. But if needed tea can also be made stronger by increasing the brewing time.

Tea possesses stress reducing abilities

Also, tea possesses L- Theanine, which is absent in coffee, and is a powerful amino acid that has stress-reducing abilities.

This amino acid helps to increase alertness, but delivers the energy in a more prolonged manner than coffee.

Coffee, on the other hand, contains much higher levels of caffeine, which is known to stimulate cortisol levels and elevate your mood.

Coffee possesses fibres

Coffee has fibre which is somewhat missing in tea. A study found that on average, coffee has between 1.1 and 1.8 grams of fibre per cup, depending on whether it's filtered, espresso or instant.

The minimum daily recommendation of fibre is 25 grams. Though drinking only coffee will not fulfil your fibre needs, two or three cups of coffee a day can help you get there.

Tea does not contain as much fibre though.

Health benefits

Tea and coffee both offer a varied range of health benefits.

Health benefits of tea include weight loss, increasing brain function and preventing heart diseases. Rich in antioxidants, tea helps eliminate free radicals and prevent oxidative damage which can at times lead to liver and breast cancer.

Green tea, in particular, boosts metabolism and aids fat loss through the antioxidant Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), promoting fat oxidation and weight reduction.

Regular tea consumption, especially green tea, has been found to lower the risk of neurological diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, by enhancing memory and cognition thanks to antioxidants such as polyphenols and catechins.

Additionally, tea helps lower LDL cholesterol and high blood pressure, improving circulation and reducing the risk of heart disease.

Coffee also offers several health benefits, primarily due to its rich content of antioxidants and essential nutrients.

Studies show that regular coffee consumption can reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes by enhancing insulin sensitivity and improving metabolic function. Coffee also supports brain health, potentially lowering the risk of neurological diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, thanks to its caffeine content and antioxidants.

Additionally, coffee has been linked to a lower risk of certain cancers, such as liver and colorectal cancer, by reducing inflammation and oxidative stress. Drinking coffee can also benefit heart health by improving blood vessel function and lowering the risk of heart disease and stroke.

Coffee as laxative

Coffee acts as a laxative for some people due to its caffeine content, which stimulates muscle contractions in the digestive tract, and the release of the hormone gastrin, which aids digestion.

Additionally, compounds like chlorogenic acids in coffee promote stomach acid production and gastric motility. Interestingly, even decaffeinated coffee can have a similar effect, indicating other compounds in coffee also contribute to this phenomenon.

However, tea has little to no laxative effects other than variants containing herbs cascara and senna, which have been proven to have natural laxative properties.

So, which is better, coffee or tea?

One study asked people to drink four cups of coffee or tea throughout the day. Both beverages had similar effects on alertness and cognitive performance.

But tea had one big advantage over coffee – it had enough caffeine to aid performance, but not so much that it disrupted sleep.

While both drinks offer varied experiences and a wide range of health benefits it ultimately comes down to personal preference.