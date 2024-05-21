Voter turnout over 30% in second phase of upazila polls: CEC

More than 30% of votes were cast in the second phase of the country's sixth Upazila Parishad election held in 156 upazilas, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said today (21 May).

Speaking to reporters at Agargaon's Election Building this afternoon, the CEC noted that the voter turnout was not satisfactory.

The CEC further said the exact and accurate information will be available tomorrow.

Asked why the turnout was low in the second phase, he said, "...I personally do not find 30% of votes encouraging. The main reason could be that one of the major political parties in the country openly announced boycotting the polls. People were discouraged from voting."

Claiming that there is no crisis in voting, he said, "The crisis remains in politics. If politics flows in a healthier way, perhaps the issue of fewer vote counts will be overcome in future. Voters in any democratic country should understand self-governance. Self-governance is to govern oneself. It will be followed through their elected representatives. This is a lesson in democracy."

He further said in future, the country's political landscape will flow in a healthy manner.

"Voters will be encouraged. They will come to polling stations in a more encouraging environment. "

The Election Commission reported a voter turnout of approximately 17% within the first four hours of the elections today.

Polling began at 8am across 13,155 voting centres in 156 upazilas, and by 12pm, data from 10,000 centres showed that about 16.94% of eligible voters had cast their ballots, EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam told TBS.

The EC secretary said the voting process has been largely peaceful with no major incidents reported.

"We have received information about only 18 minor incidents. Among them, one individual was stabbed during a clash between supporters of two candidates and was taken to the hospital. He is now in stable condition," said Jahangir Alam.

"A voter suffered a stroke while standing in line and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Additionally, in Rajshahi, an Ansar member suffered a stroke and passed away at the polling centre", he added.

"We expect the voting process to be completed smoothly by 4pm," said the EC secretary.

Election Commissioner Md Alamgir has stated that there are no restrictions, rules, or regulations in national or local government polls regarding the percentage of votes cast required to deem an election acceptable.

"The commission isn't bothered about it. The Election Commission [EC] will be satisfied with any percentage of votes," he said.

The voter turnout in the first phase was the lowest in a decade and a half, with only 36.1% of votes cast in 139 upazilas on 8 May.

Addressing concerns about low voter turnout in the first phase of Upazila Parishad election, Election Commissioner Alamgir cited factors such as crop harvesting, inclement weather, and the absence of major opposition political parties as reasons for reduced voter participation.

"It is not a matter of trust or distrust in the EC. The decline in voter turnout is due to the non-availability of preferred candidates and natural calamities. However, the EC has no obligation regarding what percentage of voter turnout will be satisfactory," he added.